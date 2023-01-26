New infrastructure of the Jorge Chávez Airport begins operations on April 1
Statement Ministry of Transport and Communications
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
January 25, 2023
The Minister of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte, announced the signing of an agreement with Lima Airport Partners ( LAP ), which establishes that from April 1, 2023, the operations of the new control tower and the second landing strip will begin. from Jorge Chávez International Airport .
As explained by the head of the MTC, the signing of the act, with the agreement of both parties, generates the date of the start of operations of the new infrastructure built in the first air terminal in the country. Likewise, it made it clear that "this will not lead to the payment of compensation or any other type of compensation in favor of the concessionaire."
With the start of operations of the new control tower and the second runway of the airport, operational safety in the takeoff and landing of aircraft will be strengthened, as well as the service to airport operators who will have sufficient spaces for aircraft parking. .
The infrastructure of the second runway and the new control tower are complete and in the process of implementation. On the other hand, the new passenger terminal is under construction and will be completed by 2025, which will allow 65 flights per hour to be carried out, with the capacity to receive approximately 30 million passengers annually.
The head of the sector reported that, among the agreements adopted with the concessionaire, a joint work schedule was approved that will make it possible to meet the new deadlines for the start of operations. There is a clear commitment from Corpac to achieve this goal, for which we are organizing follow-up teams with the participation of the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) of the MTC and LAP.
The minister stressed that this agreement between the State and the concessionaire is the result of joint work and goodwill to turn our first airport into a hub in Latin America.
new infrastructure
The new control tower is 65 meters high, equivalent to a 21-story building, and from there the two landing and takeoff runways of the Jorge Chávez airport will be controlled.
The second runway is 3,480 meters long and has a network of more than 10 kilometers of new taxiways, approach lights, and beacon systems, among others. It will be able to serve all types of aircraft. Both are 100% built and in the process of implementation.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Peru)
More than US$341 million was invested in transport infrastructure between January and August
Progress of investments in highways represents 95%, ports 63.7%, railways and lines 1 and 2 of the Lima Metro 51.8%.
How a Colombian infra consultancy is expanding across LatAm
Joyco's CEO, Diana Lorena Castaño, talks to BNamericas about the company's ambitious expansion strategy and the importance of internationalization.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Execution of work: improvement of the vehicular and pedestrian traffic service in the Curhuaz neighborhood, Independence district - Huaraz - Ancas and stage
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Improvement of the vehicular and pedestrian traffic service urbanization san martin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Improvement of transit services in the Bellamar i Estapa urbanization, district of Nuevo Chimbote - Santa - Ancash? Unique code 2336651?
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Cont for the execution of the work creation of the wooden vehicular bridge over the river ichu in the districts huancavelica and ascension, prov of hvca hvca, hvca.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Execution of the work: improvement of the vehicular and pedestrian traffic service of the cayas a reparin road in the district of cajay - province of huari - department of ancash
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Execution of works to improve liberty street in the section between av. celestino vargas and av. Jorge Basadre from the Pocollay district, Tacna province, Tacna department
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Embajada de Canadá en Perú / Canadian Embassy - Peru
-
The Canadian Embassy in Peru is dedicated to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the areas of trade and investment, development cooperation, poverty r...
- Company: SEW Eurodrive del Perú S.A.C. (SEW Eurodrive Perú)
-
SEW Eurodrive del Peru is a drive engineering company, a local subsidiary of the German SEW-Eurodrive. The company is dedicated to the assembly, sale, distribution and related s...
- Company: Arenas & Asociados Ingeniería de Diseño SLP Sucursal del Perú (Arenas & Asociados, Ingeniería de Diseño)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Sener Ingeniería y Sistemas Perú
- Company: Knight Piésold Consultores S.A. (Knight Piésold S.A.)
-
Knight Piésold Consultores S.A. is the Peruvian unit of Knight Piésold, an international firm that provides environmental and engineering consulting services for the mining, pow...
- Company: Global Mapping
- Company: Hospital Goyeneche
- Company: Corporación Romero Group S.A.C. (Grupo Romero)
-
Grupo Romero is a Peruvian business group with operations in the sectors of mass consumption (Alicorp, Fino, Grupo Palmas, R Trading), agriculture (Caña Brava, Grupo Palmas, Ran...