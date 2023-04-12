Peru’s energy and mines ministry has granted a temporary concession for a large-scale wind project in the center-south coastal region of Ica.

The planned 600MW Ayllu plant belongs to Energía Ayllu which submitted the concession request in January, ministry information shows.

The developer now has 24 months to carry out feasibility studies in the province of Santiago in the lead up to the granting of a definitive concession.

Ica is home to the Marcona (32MW), Tres Hermanas (97.2MW) and Wayra (132MW) wind farms, which are three of the country’s seven plants in operations that use the energy source.

Also in Ica, construction is nearing completion of the 260MW Punta Lomitas plant and 36.4MW expansion, and work is underway to expand Wayra by 177MW.

Including Ayllu, the ministry has granted seven power generation concessions since the start of the year for a combined 1,574MW.

Temporary concessions were granted for wind projects Acarí 2 (50MW), Huáscar (300MW) and Stone (100MW), and definitive concessions for solar projects Hanaqpampa (300MW) and Sunny (204MW), and hydro Pachachaca 2 (19.8MW).

