NEW REPORT - Electric Power Projects in Central America and the Caribbean

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Water levels Thermosolar CSP Fossil fuels Hydro Dam Natural Gas Generation Thermo Coal Generation Wind Photovoltaic Renewable Bunker oil/Diesel oil Onshore Wind Run of the river Distributed Generation Mini Hydro Combined cycle Generation Solar Hydro Offshore Wind Fuel oils Biomass Geothermal Tidal/Wave energy Nuclear
Renewable energy sources are expected to cover nearly 80% of demand in Central America in the short term, according to regional grid Siepac operator EOR’s 2023-24 planning report, highlighting that hydro will lead the contribution with 51.4%. The remaining balance of renewables is expected to come from wind and solar (12.7%), biomass (7.8%) and geothermal (7.3%).

The remainder of electricity will be provided by coal-fired plants (7.3%), natural gas (6.6%), oil (6.6%) and the interconnection between Guatemala and Mexico (1.6%). Regarding natural gas, the outlook points to last year’s start-up of Energía del Pacífico’s 378MW Sonsonate project in El Salvador.

The report adds that “the number of projects expected to be incorporated into the system in the short term is also noteworthy, in which two other natural gas projects are taken into account (Puerto Sandino of 300MW in Nicaragua and Gatún of 656MW in Panama), as well as the 199MW El Tornillito hydroelectric plant in Honduras and complemented by another 24 projects with renewable resources that in total represent close to 500 additional MW for the system.”

Supply available at the end of December (Source: EOR)

Demand, meanwhile, is forecast to grow 4.8% this year and 4.5% in 2024, led by Panama with 7.99% and 8.48%, respectively.

The grid operator concludes that “the system has sufficient generation capacity to meet the demand requirements of the six countries in the region; likewise, it is estimated that the transmission network conveniently supports the flows in the regional transmission network.”

EOR’s document, which includes fuel pricing and regional power market transactions, among other metrics, is available here.

Geothermal push

Geothermal power is often overshadowed by its renewable energy peers, such as solar and wind, which are increasingly gaining momentum amid the global energy transition.

Efforts to tap the steam resource may see new impetus this year amid the potential build-out of geothermal power in the Caribbean and Central America. Costa Rica (263MW) leads geothermal capacity in Central America, followed by El Salvador (178MW), Nicaragua (153MW), Guatemala (34MW) and Honduras (30MW), according to BNamericas data.

Guadeloupe is the only Caribbean island nation to boast this renewable, with 15MW from the Bouillante plant (pictured). In the rest of Latin America, geothermal is present in Chile (78MW) and Mexico (976MW).

This report will walk you through the power generation and transmission projects pipeline in Central America and the Caribbean, focusing on the business opportunities BNamericas has found in the region.

Colombia readying 70 renewables projects worth US$2.5bn

Among the biggest challenges facing developers is the need to navigate convoluted prior consultation requirements with local communities.

LatAm 'not ready' for massification of electromobility

Voltalia targets green hydrogen in Brazil as it ups renewable generation capacity

Wholesale power market reform on the horizon for Chile

'Prominent deficit' forecast for Honduras power sector

Aspen Technology Selected to Transform AES El Salvador's Electrical Grid and Help Drive Sustainability Initiatives

Costa Rican green hydrogen stakeholder takes project to lawmakers

Coopeguanacaste will build the first electricity generation project from non-recoverable solid waste in Central America

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces $10M USD Term Loan Facility with Export Development Canada

Hybrid generation projects moving forward in Brazil

KIO Networks makes first datacenter acquisition in Colombia

Bogotá plans to launch tender for second metro line in H2

Petrobras launches tender focused on the equatorial margin

