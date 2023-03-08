Peru
Press Release

New Talara Refinery will be 100% operational in three months

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 08, 2023
This Petroperu release was published using machine translation.

In a press conference with members of the Association of Foreign Press in Peru (APEP), the Chairman of the Board of Petroperú, Carlos Vives Suárez, informed that Petroperú has all the corresponding permits for the gradual and progressive start-up period of the New Refinery Talara (NRT) which has been carried out satisfactorily.

Likewise, it was specified that the start-up of the conversion units has begun this month to later start the same with the deep conversion units. "So far everything has been surmountable within the stipulated deadlines, it is expected that between May and June the plant will operate at 100 percent," he said.

It is important to mention that between June and October the integral guarantee tests will be carried out at 100% load of the entire refining complex with the participation of the licensing companies and contractors (Técnicas Reunidas and Cobra), as has been carried out in the gradual and progressive startup of each one of the units.

The NRT conversion units will give Petroperú greater profitability, which added to a recomposition process in the hydrocarbon purchase scheme, will allow greater competitiveness in the market. In this sense, an EBIDTA of US$ 500 million is estimated for the year 2023, said Cristina Fung, General Manager of the company.

lot 192

Regarding the start of operations in Block 192, it was specified that -since this facility has been paralyzed since February 2020- there is hard work to be done to rehabilitate the field, however, production is expected to begin during the first quarter of 2024.

"It should be noted that Block 192 has reserves of 127 million barrels, so it is a priority for Petroperú to value this important resource," he said, adding that operational production projections are estimated at 10,500 barrels of crude oil per day.

On the other hand, the official specified that the preparation of a sustainability plan for the Norperuano Pipeline is already underway, which includes social and operational components, one of them being the closing of social gaps in the communities in charge of the State. "This is how, hand in hand with the Executive, they have been working to close the gaps, which will significantly help improve the quality of life of the communities surrounding the Norperuano Pipeline," he added.

Parallel to this, the incorporation of Petroperú in the lots in the northwestern part of the country, located in Talara, is being coordinated with the Ministry of Energy and Mines and Perupetro, which will strengthen Petroperú's participation in oil exploitation activities.

Finally, it was reported that the company has been managing the necessary actions to strengthen its governance, as well as ensure its financial and operational sustainability, which is how it recently signed a contract with the prestigious international specialized consultant Arthur D. Little LLC in consortium with Columbus HB Latam Inc .to execute the service for preparing the Restructuring Plan, which must be presented before July 31 of this year.

