This is a machine translation of Hostweb's press release

The Newland Group, one of the main companies in the automotive sector in Brazil, transferred 100% of its systems/servers operation to Hostweb's private data center. A partnership made between information technology teams that seek to provide more stable systems, bringing infrastructure modernization and more security to the organization.

The initiative focuses on modernizing the company's infrastructure, increasing operational efficiency in the sectors and productivity in business management. “Hostweb will provide more security and stability to the Newland Group's systems, allowing us to focus more on the business”, emphasizes Tadeu Vieira, the Group's IT manager.

Hostweb's Datacenter was chosen after evaluating major players in the market. “For us, who are part of Hostweb, it is a great achievement to be able to close this partnership with the Newland Group. This contract reinforces all the expertise that the Company has in the cloud area and all its ability to develop customized projects with innovative solutions always focusing on the customer's needs”, comments Leandro Albuquerque, New Business Director at Hostweb.

The data center migration was carried out in three phases, ending in January with the moving of the servers to the new structure.