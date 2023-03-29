Peru’s Cerro Lindo polymetallic mine, owned by Brazil’s Nexa Resources, resumed operations after having suspended them for 12 days due to heavy rains, the company said Tuesday.

According to Nexa, which is part of the Votorantim conglomerate, access to the operation by road has been restored but some drainage systems that were affected are still being repaired.

Cerro Lindo was one of the few mining operations directly affected by the rains. The underground mine, located south of Lima in Ica region, produces zinc, copper and lead but suspended operations on March 16. The northern and central coastal areas were the most affected by the rains, causing losses estimated at 1.32bn soles (US$352mn), according to economy minister Alex Contreras.

"The plant is currently operating according to our production plan, 17,000t/d, while the underground mine dewatering process is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed within 15 days," the company said in a statement.

Cerro Lindo is expected to recover the lost production in the coming quarters. Nexa indicated that guidance is maintained at between 69,000t and 79,000t of zinc this year. The mine is also expected to produce 25,000-28,000t of copper and 11,000-13,000t of lead.