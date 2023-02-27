By Nova Transportedora do Sudeste

This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese



Nova Transportadora do Sudeste – NTS was authorized by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels – ANP to pre-operate Gasig as a way for the company to capitalize on a market opportunity, acquiring packaging gas at a very competitive price - 11% Brent (considering the Brent average for the last three months: November, December and January), thus reinforcing its commitment to ensure spending efficiency.

This is the first major gas pipeline project in Brazil in the last 10 years. The company's project connects the UPGN at the Gaslub pole, in Itaboraí, to the Gasduc III Gas Pipeline, in Guapimirim. The construction of the 11 km long pipeline, carried out in five months, will enable the flow of production along Route 3 (production from the Santos Basin).

Gasig represents the resumption of growth in the natural gas transportation market in the state of Rio, in line with the opening of the gas market. The pipeline has the capacity to transport up to 18.2 million m³ per day. "NTS wants to meet the real needs of shippers, with expansions of the network and increase in capacity, reducing bottlenecks that may arise with the expansion of the service to future demands", explains the company's CEO, Erick Portela.

According to its strategic plan, NTS expects to invest up to R$ 12 billion in new projects over the next eight years. Most of this amount, the execution of which depends on approvals from government and corporate bodies, will be aimed at expanding the capacity of its transport pipelines and generating flexibility to support the flow of national gas, contributing to the country's energy security. The company wants to implement the so-called “pre-salt corridor” - 300 km of pipelines — mainly loops (section parallel to existing gas pipelines) — that will increase the supply of gas by 24 million m³/day to the most industrialized regions of Brazil .