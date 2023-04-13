Mexico’s Nuevo León state will award eight contracts this month to continue construction of the 3.5bn-peso (US$192mn) La Gloria-Colombia highway between Monterrey and the Colombia international railway bridge.

The tenders involve six highway stretches in Anáhuac municipality and two road distributors at the beginning and end of the 104km link.

Bids for all tenders will be received between April 14 and 18, and the winners will be unveiled on April 28, according to procurement records published by Nuevo León’s mobility and urban planning ministry.

It is the second largest set of tenders launched for the project after the state government awarded eight contracts in July.

Construction is broken down into three phases: building the new 56.5km highway with two lanes in each direction, rehabilitation of 38km of the existing highway and 9km of widening works.

Part of governor Samuel García’s infrastructure portfolio, the project is seen as key for the state’s development as it connects the south of the country and Monterrey’s metropolitan area with the US.



