The number of Mexican states exposed to high water stress is estimated to rise to 20 by 2050 from 11 in 2020 if local governments fail to take measures to adapt to climate change, according to an analysis by S&P Global Ratings.

The credit rating agency stated in the study that, if left unaddressed, water stress in Mexico could affect long-term economic growth as drought increases.

The research used S&P Global Sustainable1's Climate Change Physical Risk dataset to explore Mexican local and regional governments' (LRGs) exposure to water stress over the next 30 years. The stress scenarios reflect Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs) from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and include broad changes in socioeconomic systems.

“According to S&P Global Sustainable1's data, the number of Mexican states exposed to water stress will increase – absent preventive measures – to 20 in the next three decades under a moderate stress climate scenario from 11 states on average in this decade,” the report reads.

Mexican water authority Conagua reported that eight of the country's 32 states were experiencing moderate to extreme drought in July 2022.

S&P Global Ratings believes this trend could worsen as early as this decade, given the increasing incidence of droughts; inadequate investment in water infrastructure, supply, and conservation; and limited water resources.

“Mexican states that use more ground or surface water than is available face greater water stress than states with similar consumption levels but a larger supply. Likewise, for states in very dry areas, despite a relatively smaller population, industries that require large amounts of water could put strain on the water supply,” the document states.

The Climate Change Physical Risk dataset shows that, in this decade (2020-30), 11 of Mexico's 32 states currently face high water stress, with those suffering the worst effects being Baja California and Baja California Sur in the north, Aguascalientes in central Mexico, and the capital, Mexico City.

The remaining seven states are Morelos, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Mexico state.

In contrast, S&P Global Sustainable1 identified only six states with low water stress in this decade and that will likely remain the case until 2050, these being Chiapas, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Campeche, Veracruz and Tabasco.

S&P Global Ratings said that southern Mexico, where these six states are located, has fewer arid ecosystems and lower industrial activity than other regions. It therefore expects water stress in this region to remain low.

The scenarios do not account for potential changes in the six states' social and economic structures, such as rising prosperity, which can increase water use, according to the report.

MINING

Greater water stress could affect mining companies operating in Mexico if a government bill to reform the mining and water law is approved without major amendments, since the text is aimed at making mining concessions conditional on water availability.

The bill, submitted to the lower house of congress by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, would reduce the length of mining concessions from 50 years to a maximum of 30, with a first term of 15 years and a single renewal, and create specific water concessions for mining that would only be renewable for five years, among other changes.

S&P Global Ratings highlighted that increasing investments in water infrastructure over the long term could weaken some states and municipalities' budgets performance and result in higher debt, but would go some way toward building resilience to water scarcity.

“Given Mexican states' close financial ties with the central government, we expect increased spending on water infrastructure to come from a combination of direct federal funding from Conagua, federal transfers to states and the states' own revenue. LRGs may also incur additional debt to finance investments or guarantee water utilities' debt, increasing their debt burdens,” the report adds.