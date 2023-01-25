Brazil
News

Ocyan signs new contract with PRIO

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Contract Awarded Conventionals Other (Contractor Companies) Exploration / Drilling Upstream Company Deepwater Crude oil Natural Gas Drilling rigs
Ocyan signs new contract with PRIO

Brazil firm Ocyan has signed a 730-day operation contract with PRIO (formerly PetroRio) to operate the West Capricorn rig, which is one of the oil company's assets. 

In October, BNamericas reported that the contract could be signed after a deal was signed to reactivate the rig – which will be carried as soon as the equipment arrives in Brazil from Trinidad and Tobago.  

"The contract is an important milestone because it shows recognition of Ocyan's technical capacity in the market, which is generating business in the area of operation of third-party assets. It also reinforces our company's strategic position with independent operators in the drilling area, especially in the domestic market,” Ocyan’s drilling executive vice-president, Heitor Gioppo, told BNamericas.

Activities are expected to start in August 2023. For the execution of the contract, 160 jobs are planned for Ocyan staff, all in offshore positions. 

The West Capricorn was built in 2011 and is a sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling rig. It is suitable for both subsea services and drilling in water depths from 80 meters to 3,000 meters.

HISTORY WITH PRIO

Ocyan has been working with the Norbe VI rig for PRIO since July 2021 under a contract that is in effect until August 2023 and includes revitalization activities in the Frade field and Wahoo development in the Campos Basin.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Who is the man touted to take over Petrobras?

Who is the man touted to take over Petrobras?

The senator expected to be appointed by Brazil’s president-elect Lula is likely to change the company’s strategic orientation.

NTS runs two new interruptible service contracts

NTS runs two new interruptible service contracts

Agreements with Shell and Gerdau provide for the delivery of gas to the free market.

Petrobras launches well service, floatel tenders

Petrobras launches well service, floatel tenders

Bright outlook for Brazil’s offshore support market

Bright outlook for Brazil’s offshore support market

Brazil energy watch

Brazil energy watch

Why Petrobras has moved forward with upstream divestments but halted downstream sales

Why Petrobras has moved forward with upstream divestments but halted downstream sales

Brazil’s Capixaba Energia secures gas supply contract

Brazil’s Capixaba Energia secures gas supply contract

Spotlight: Petrobras' new batch of offshore drilling rigs

Spotlight: Petrobras' new batch of offshore drilling rigs

How are Brazil's project finance players positioning themselves for 2023?

How are Brazil's project finance players positioning themselves for 2023?

Petrobras’ latest supercomputer goes fully operational

Petrobras’ latest supercomputer goes fully operational

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: SMC Automação do Brasil Ltda.  (SMC Brasil)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Consórcio Toyo Setal HDT Paulínia
  • Consórcio Toyo Setal HDT Paulínia is a company formed by Toyo Setal Empreendimentos Ltda. and Toyo Engineering Corp., for the execution of the project for the Fourth Diesel Hydr...

Latest news

Standing in line: Brazil's growing renewable energy project queue

Standing in line: Brazil's growing renewable energy project queue

Ocyan signs new contract with PRIO

Ocyan signs new contract with PRIO

Lula seen leading LatAm’s climate financing push

Lula seen leading LatAm’s climate financing push

AT&T reports 22% Mexico revenue growth in Q4

AT&T reports 22% Mexico revenue growth in Q4

Why Brazil’s Açu port is embracing the energy transition

Why Brazil’s Açu port is embracing the energy transition