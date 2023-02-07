OECD urges Costa Rica to use infra PPPs, improve planning
In its 2023 Costa Rica infrastructure report, the OECD recommends the implementation of PPPs to help reduce infrastructure gaps.
The report, available here, identifies large bottlenecks, particularly regarding road transportation, which hinder development and negatively impact competitiveness, productivity and the environment.
“The road network is extensive, but the quality is poor, suffering from years of underspending due to weak governance, planning and execution,” the report said.
Excessive bureaucracy, with eight agencies overseeing infrastructure development, “contributes to duplications, excessive policy fragmentation, lengthy project preparation and delays in project execution.”
Meanwhile, “project preparation and selection could also improve with a more extensive use of careful cost-benefit analysis.”
Well-designed PPPs could alleviate the problem, but a proper solution must include “increasing transparency and accountability by publishing more project information and evaluations online, and improving the capacity of the PPP agency to conduct evaluations,” according to the report.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)
Expanding renewable transport options generates huge opportunities – experts
At the Latin America and the Caribbean Climate Week event experts agreed that access to finance, among other factors, will determine whether cities...
Experts highlight issues of planned US$1.55bn Costa Rica light rail
The college of engineers and architects has published an analysis of the rail's feasibility studies, highlighting issues around bus concessions, in...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: FLEXIBLE PAVEMENT IN THE MATCH IT 007/21
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: PAVIMENTO AV LOS LIRIOS Y AV HENRY NESTLE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: ROAD ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM IN NEIGHBORHOODS OF ESTEBAN ECHEVERRIA SIPPE CODE 139638
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: PAVEMENT AV. OMBUES BETWEEN PUEBLO NUEVO PBN DISTRIBUTOR AND LOS ROBLES BOULEVARD
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: INTEGRAL PROJECT CAVIAHUE COSTANERA AV. QUIMEY CÓ BETWEEN LAS CHAQUIRAS AND ARROYO AGRIO PROVINCE OF NEUQUÉN
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: PAVIMENTACION BARRIO GRAND BOURG SUR
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: RIO NEUQUEN LIMAY COASTAL SECTION A SECTOR 1B
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: NEUQUEN LIMAY RIVER COASTAL SECTION A SECTOR 1A
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: RIVADAVIA AVENUE COMPLETION OF SECTOR 1 BEARING AREA
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: STREETS IMPROVEMENT PLAN – BEACH SWEEPING
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Zumco Constructora
- Company: Zurcher, Odio & Raven
- Company: Centro Científico Tropical (CCT)
- Company: Construcciones Segura & Boza
- Company: CEMEX Costa Rica S.A. (Cemex Costa Rica)
-
Cemex Costa Rica, the local unit of Mexican company Cemex, produces cement, lime and concrete. The company has a cement plant, Colorado, located near one of the country's main p...
- Company: Consejo Nacional de Concesiones (CNC)
-
Consejo Nacional de Concesiones (CNC) is a Costarrican state entity under the Ministry of Public Works and Transport which manages concession projects on public services and wor...
- Company: Grupo Orosi S.A. (Grupo Orosí)
-
Grupo Orosi S.A. is a construction company founded in 1993 by the Costa Rican entrepreneur Eladio Araya Mena to develop infrastructure and civil engineering works in Costa Rica ...