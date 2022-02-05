OEFA temporarily authorizes the loading and unloading of hydrocarbons for 10 days at the Multibuoy Terminals 1 and 3 of the La Pampilla Refinery
Bnamericas Published: Saturday, February 05, 2022
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.