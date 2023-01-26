Olmeca refinery sees new schedule change
Mexico’s US$12bn-US$16bn Olmeca (formerly Dos Bocas) refinery in Tabasco state will process 170,000b/d of crude starting this year, with another 170,000b/d being added in December to reach nameplate capacity.
The details were presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at a press conference.
At full capacity, Olmeca will produce 170,000b/d of gasoline and 120,000b/d of ultra-low sulfur diesel. While the project was inaugurated in July 2022, it has not yet processed any crude.
After a meeting with López Obrador and the managers of national refining operations earlier this week, energy minister Rocío Nahle told reporters that some operations would start on July 1.
Originally planned to start operations at end-2021 and demand US$8bn, timetables and specifications have frequently changed. López Obrador said earlier this month that full capacity would be reached in September.
According to its updated five-year business plan, owner Pemex does not project a significant rise in refining capacity until 2024, with full output expected for 2025. Some experts suggested processing might only start in 2024, as key facilities are far from finished.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Halliburton readies global buildout amid LatAm demand uptick
Halliburton's international revenue in the third quarter was up 3% on the previous quarter, with Latin America reporting the fastest growth.
Mexico hydrocarbons watch: New Pemex refining targets, Hokchi share purchase
While oil and gas giant Pemex tempers production and refining capacity expectations, Wintershall enters the Hokchi play in the Sureste basin.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Mexico - Guatemala Pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Tuxpan-Tula pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Pokche field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Tampico - Misantla Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Cinturón Plegado Perdido - Area 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Burgos Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Area 4 - Perdido
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Salina Basin (Salina del Istmo)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Ayatsil Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Residual Conversion Project at the Ing. Antonio M. Amor Refinery (RIAMA) in Salamanca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Instituto Mexicano del Petróleo (IMP)
-
The Mexican Petroleum Institute (IMP) is a public center dedicated to basic and applied scientific research, in order to develop technologies applicable to the petroleum industr...
- Company: Eseasa Construcciones S.A.
- Company: Temura Services & Consulting
- Company: Mexinol
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Eni gas e luce
- Company: Gas Natural México, S.A. de C.V. (Naturgy Mexico)
-
Gas Natural México S.A. de C.V. (Naturgy Mexico), local subsidiary of Spain-based multinational energy corporation Naturgy Energy Group, engages in the trading, distribution, ma...
- Company: Propangol S.A. de C.V. (Propangol)