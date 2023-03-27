Statement Peru Energy North

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Olympic Peru is the largest gas producer in northern Peru. "Today we are able to deliver 40 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) reliably and permanently," said Jorge Henao Zambrano, general manager of Olympic Peru, in Peru Energía Norte. In all of Piura, total gas production does not exceed 60 mmcfd. "We have resources of more than 800 trillion cubic feet," stressed the Colombian executive, a petroleum engineer by profession.

The company currently exploits the Casita and Mochica deposits, which do not add up to more than 5% of the total area of Block XIII, hence Henao ventures to affirm that the Sechura basin has been little explored. "We have incredible potential to develop," he said. "We have structures like Río Loco and Zapallal that can be developed, we continue to acquire information to value them in the following years."

Last year, Olympic was the only company that did seismic in Peru, up to 100 linear km. Now they interpret the data obtained. "Seismic is the first step to find out what kind of structures we have underground," he said. "Then comes the drilling, which if successful will allow us to transfer the resources to reserves." This year they will drill two gas development wells, and with these two new wells that they plan to bring online in the middle of this year, they would reach a capacity of 60 mmcpd.

The company makes annual investments of around US$30 million in its concessions in Piura. Currently, Olympic's main client is Petroperú. 65% of the fuel used by the Talara Refinery is gas produced by Olympic. They also provide gas to fishing companies in Paita and mining companies such as Miski Mayo, and to Okra energy in the following months.

Olympic produces 50MW of electrical power and delivers it to the national grid through Enosa. The company also plans to participate in the renewable energy market in the future, although it is still "a bit out of our reach." The company has also completed conceptual studies for urea plants and is open to hearing proposals. "Piura is a region with a number of resources to be exploited sustainably," he said.

For more than 25 years, Olympic Peru has held the oil and gas exploration and exploitation concession in Block XIII. Olympic's daily oil production is 2,000 barrels. Its concession in Block XIII is until 2036. "There is a provision of reserves until that year," Henao said.