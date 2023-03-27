Olympic delivers 40 mmcfd of gas daily in the north of the country, but is convinced that there is much more
Statement Peru Energy North
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
Olympic Peru is the largest gas producer in northern Peru. "Today we are able to deliver 40 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) reliably and permanently," said Jorge Henao Zambrano, general manager of Olympic Peru, in Peru Energía Norte. In all of Piura, total gas production does not exceed 60 mmcfd. "We have resources of more than 800 trillion cubic feet," stressed the Colombian executive, a petroleum engineer by profession.
The company currently exploits the Casita and Mochica deposits, which do not add up to more than 5% of the total area of Block XIII, hence Henao ventures to affirm that the Sechura basin has been little explored. "We have incredible potential to develop," he said. "We have structures like Río Loco and Zapallal that can be developed, we continue to acquire information to value them in the following years."
Last year, Olympic was the only company that did seismic in Peru, up to 100 linear km. Now they interpret the data obtained. "Seismic is the first step to find out what kind of structures we have underground," he said. "Then comes the drilling, which if successful will allow us to transfer the resources to reserves." This year they will drill two gas development wells, and with these two new wells that they plan to bring online in the middle of this year, they would reach a capacity of 60 mmcpd.
The company makes annual investments of around US$30 million in its concessions in Piura. Currently, Olympic's main client is Petroperú. 65% of the fuel used by the Talara Refinery is gas produced by Olympic. They also provide gas to fishing companies in Paita and mining companies such as Miski Mayo, and to Okra energy in the following months.
Olympic produces 50MW of electrical power and delivers it to the national grid through Enosa. The company also plans to participate in the renewable energy market in the future, although it is still "a bit out of our reach." The company has also completed conceptual studies for urea plants and is open to hearing proposals. "Piura is a region with a number of resources to be exploited sustainably," he said.
For more than 25 years, Olympic Peru has held the oil and gas exploration and exploitation concession in Block XIII. Olympic's daily oil production is 2,000 barrels. Its concession in Block XIII is until 2036. "There is a provision of reserves until that year," Henao said.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Peru)
Grid review begins for early-stage Peru power projects
The proposed plants include three wind farms and a combined cycle facility.
Electricity production in Peru was 5,289 GWh during 2022
Electricity generation increased by 5.9% compared to the same period of the previous year and renewable energies represent 5% of the total for the ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Improvement of mt and bt networks of feeders a4001, a4002 and a4004 in the districts of jesus nazareno and ayacucho of the province of huamanga - department of ayacucho
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Solimana photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: La Bandera Solar Photovoltaic Plant (CSF La Bandera)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Vientos de Mochica wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Ika Sur wind farm (C.E. Ika Sur 241.8MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Ika Norte wind farm (C.E. Ika Norte 148.8MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Salinar Norte wind farm (C.E. Salinar Norte 117.8MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: CUMBRA Ingeniería y Construcción
-
CUMBRA Engineering and Construction, formerly known as GyM Engineering and Construction, is a regional construction company with 87 years of experience in Latin America, executi...
- Company: ABB Perú S.A. (ABB Perú)
-
The Peruvian subsidiary of Swiss multinational ABB Limited provides technology and automation services for the electric, hydrocarbon and petrochemical sectors. Its main products...
- Company: Empresa de Generación Huallaga S.A. (Generación Huallaga)
-
Empresa de Generación Huallaga SA, its primary focus is the operation and maintenance of the Chaglla Hydroelectric Power Plant, with a capacity of 456MW, and located in the Huán...
- Company: Electronoroeste S.A. (Enosa)
-
Peruvian utility Electronoroeste (Enosa) is engaged in the distribution and sale of electric power in Peru's Piura and Tumbes departments. The company operates in a concession a...
- Company: Central Hidroeléctrica Huallaga Hydro S.A (HUAHYSA)
-
Central Hidroeléctrica Huallaga Hydro S.A. (Huahysa) is a subsidiary of Spanish renewable energy company Ibereólica. Huahysa engages in electric power generation, transmission a...
- Company: Alstom Perú S.A. (Alstom Perú)
-
Alstom Peru S.A. is part of French transport corporation Alstom S.A. and started operations in the local market in 1979. Currently, it is focused solely on the transport segment...
- Company: KSB Perú S.A. (KSB Perú)
- Company: ACRES Energy
-
ACRES Energy is a división of ACRES Investments group, which seeks and develops hydropower projects in Peru. The total installed capacity of the projects made by ACRES Energy re...
- Company: Inkia Energy Inc.
-
Inkia Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Guatemala and Panama, owns, operates and deve...