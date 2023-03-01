This is an automated translation of the original release published in Portuguese.

OneSubsea, a company of the SLB group that operates in the area of subsea equipment, has won another tender for the supply of equipment for the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt. The contract, signed last month (February), provides for the delivery of 16 wet Christmas trees (ANMs) in phase 10 of the field's exploration.

OneSubsea thus consolidates itself as the main supplier of ANMs for the Brazilian pre-salt, since the company was also the winner of the bid for Búzios phases 6 to 9.

In addition to the Búzios contracts, the company also signed ANM contracts in two phases followed by Mero, as well as the most recent global ANM contract for Petrobras fields signed at the end of last year.

OneSubsea will also be responsible for the associated installation, commissioning and maintenance services. The scope of services includes the Drill Pipe Riser system, installation tools and specialized offshore service fronts that will be responsible for installing the equipment in the field.

The equipment will be built at SLB's base in Taubaté (SP), and will start to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025. Petrobras forecasts that the first oil extraction in Búzios 10 will take place in 2026. The negotiated investment is estimated at between US$100mn and US$200mn.

For the General Director of OneSubsea in Brazil, Carlos Tadeu, this new stage consolidates the long-term partnership that the company maintains with Petrobras in the development of subsea equipment for the Brazilian pre-salt, working in an integrated way and seeking optimizations that increase the efficiency of the project, thus bringing an impeccable performance in offshore operations.

“Petrobras and OneSubsea teams work together in the development and execution of subsea equipment projects in order to meet the oil company's business plan in the best possible way,” commented Carlos.

For this project, OneSubsea will provide a team with high experience in subsea equipment that will work in different stages of the project, from the manufacture of subsea system components, at the Taubaté plant (SP), to the integration of components and installation by the team of offshore specialists from OneSubsea in Macaé (RJ).

The company recently celebrated the success of the offshore installation of the first ANM systems in the Mero 2 field, with the cable installation of the ANM being carried out; in addition to delivering the Drill Pipe Riser system with excellence for in-riser operations also in the Mero 2 field.

Multiphase pumps

OneSubsea will be responsible for supplying three multiphase pumps (MPP) for the Atlanta Field, operated by Enauta in the Santos Basin pre-salt exclusion zone. OneSubsea has been the supplier of subsea equipment such as wet Christmas trees (ANM), connection systems, subsea distribution systems and power systems for over 10 years in the Atlanta field. In total, there are 4 ANMs installed in the field and two more are expected to be installed by the end of the year.

The same MPP equipment will also be supplied to Prio (formerly PetroRio), for the operation of the Wahoo Field. Located in the Campos Basin, Wahoo is a mature field that was designed to operate as a 'subsea tieback' for the Frade FPSO located at a distance of 35km and which is already in operation and therefore will have the pump to take the oil at a longer distance, ensuring flow and production from the subsea system to the FPSO.

The contracts with both companies are expected to be delivered within two years.

According to Carlos Tadeu, General Director of OneSubsea in Brazil, “we are reinforcing our partnership with Enauta in the Atlanta Field, which has been going on for a long time, contemplating the supply of equipment that is already installed and others that will be installed in the coming months.”

The multiphase pumping system is manufactured at OneSubsea's center of excellence in Horsoy, Norway, and installed by OneSubsea's subsea processing specialists with a dedicated team in Brazil. In Brazil, OneSubsea has already supplied 3 subsea processing systems installed in the Campos Basin, ranging from seawater injection systems, process water injection systems and a multiphase pumping system.

In addition, the systems provided have a performance service based on online monitoring, allowing collaborative improvement of subsea operations, providing prescriptive information on operational and production reliability. Data analysis is displayed visually so crews can comprehensively monitor field conditions and quickly understand and resolve potential issues before they negatively impact operations.

For SLB's Managing Director Brazil, Bruno Alves, the contracts demonstrate OneSubsea Brazil's strong commitment to providing the highest level of excellence in subsea production systems: "It has been a great team effort together with the independent companies in order to guarantee the most innovative subsea technology to offer optimized solutions to the challenges we are faced with,” he said.