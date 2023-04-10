Peru
Published: Monday, April 10, 2023
Peruvian telecom operator Optical Networks has rebranded its operations, confirmed previously announced plans to expand its datacenter park and set 2028 as the target to achieve leadership of the B2B market.

The firm's commercial restructuring is part of a broader plan to leverage its footprint in the country's corporate telecoms market.

Founded 20 years ago, Optical changed its name to Win Empresas. With the rebranding strategy, the group expects to strengthen the association with Win, its telecoms arm focused on the household sector.

“Through this launch, the Peruvian-owned telco projects that it will achieve the same growth as Win, which went from 30,000 clients in the B2C sector to more than 300,000 in just three years,” Optical/Win Empresas said in a statement.

Win Empresas is targeting leadership of the B2B segment within five years, tripling its market share to 45% from the current 15%.

To achieve that, the company plans to open two new datacenters this year and next, providing companies with private cloud services. It is also expanding its datacenter in La Victoria, where it expects to deploy 140 additional cabinets this year. 

With five sites, Win Empresas claims to have the largest number of datacenters in the country.

FIBER

Win Empresas also aims to expand its fiber optical network, which currently spans 15,000km through 18 cities, and cross-sell fiber with datacenter storage services.

At present, Win Empresas has an estimated 4,500 customers.

“We are working on new hybrid cloud and cybersecurity services that are at the forefront of the current needs of the B2B segment," Nilton Rodríguez, CEO of Win Empresas, said in a statement. 

The company has not disclosed the capex required for its plans, but local paper Gestión reported that it has earmarked 60mn soles (US$16mn) to achieve its datacenter and fiber objectives.

The company said it plans to reach annual revenues of US$196mn in 2023 and continue growing with new services and entering new markets.

Of the 3.27mn fixed broadband accesses registered in the country last year, 37.4% were via fiber optics, the only technology to grow at double-digit rates.

The group was one of the biggest winners in fiber broadband last year, increasing its market share by 2.1 percentage points over 2021.

