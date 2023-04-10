Optical Networks rebrands, confirms datacenter plans and sets B2B target
Peruvian telecom operator Optical Networks has rebranded its operations, confirmed previously announced plans to expand its datacenter park and set 2028 as the target to achieve leadership of the B2B market.
The firm's commercial restructuring is part of a broader plan to leverage its footprint in the country's corporate telecoms market.
Founded 20 years ago, Optical changed its name to Win Empresas. With the rebranding strategy, the group expects to strengthen the association with Win, its telecoms arm focused on the household sector.
“Through this launch, the Peruvian-owned telco projects that it will achieve the same growth as Win, which went from 30,000 clients in the B2C sector to more than 300,000 in just three years,” Optical/Win Empresas said in a statement.
Win Empresas is targeting leadership of the B2B segment within five years, tripling its market share to 45% from the current 15%.
To achieve that, the company plans to open two new datacenters this year and next, providing companies with private cloud services. It is also expanding its datacenter in La Victoria, where it expects to deploy 140 additional cabinets this year.
With five sites, Win Empresas claims to have the largest number of datacenters in the country.
FIBER
Win Empresas also aims to expand its fiber optical network, which currently spans 15,000km through 18 cities, and cross-sell fiber with datacenter storage services.
At present, Win Empresas has an estimated 4,500 customers.
“We are working on new hybrid cloud and cybersecurity services that are at the forefront of the current needs of the B2B segment," Nilton Rodríguez, CEO of Win Empresas, said in a statement.
The company has not disclosed the capex required for its plans, but local paper Gestión reported that it has earmarked 60mn soles (US$16mn) to achieve its datacenter and fiber objectives.
The company said it plans to reach annual revenues of US$196mn in 2023 and continue growing with new services and entering new markets.
Of the 3.27mn fixed broadband accesses registered in the country last year, 37.4% were via fiber optics, the only technology to grow at double-digit rates.
The group was one of the biggest winners in fiber broadband last year, increasing its market share by 2.1 percentage points over 2021.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: ICT (Peru)
ICT regulatory watch
BNamericas presents sector briefs from Peru, Mexico, Bolivia, and others.
Peru: MTC publishes report of the working group on the National Fiber Optic Backbone Network
It is part of the sector's transparency policy with the aim of enhancing the network that allows the connectivity gap in the country to be reduced.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: ZETTA Data Center Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Refefo fiber optic backbone network update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Once Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Odata San Bernardo Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Edge cloud location in Fortaleza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Fiber Optic communications installation - Third phase (IFO III)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Espírito Santo fiber optic network (ES-Digital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: ICT (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Termochilca S.A. (Termochilca)
-
Peruvian power company Termochilca S.A. engages in power generation and sale, and the development of projects and investments in the hydrocarbon, infrastructure, service, transp...
- Company: Telefónica del Perú S.A.A. (Movistar Perú)
-
Movistar Peru is a telecommunications operator, subsidiary of Spanish firm Telefónica, dedicated to provide fixed and mobile telephony, Internet access, IT services, pay televis...
- Company: Organismo Supervisor de Inversión Privada en Telecomunicaciones (Osiptel)
-
Peru's decentralized state telecoms watchdog Osiptel regulates and monitors the country's public telecommunication service market. The agency has the following powers to carry o...
- Company: E-Business Distribution Peru S.A. (EBD Peru S.A.)
-
EBD Peru has 39 years of experience in the business of integrating technology projects. The company takes control of the deployment of infrastructure solutions as net security, ...
- Company: Woll Corp S.A.C. (Woll Corp)
-
Woll Corp S.A.C. is a private company which provides services of human resources, administrative management, information technology and systems, accounting and finance, business...
- Company: Dolphin Telecom del Perú S.A.C. (Dolphin Telecom)
-
Dolphin Telecom del Peru S.A.C. (Dolphin Telecom), founded in 2000, is a private Peruvian communications company providing services of TETRA Digital Radio network, Mission-Criti...
- Company: Synapsis Perú S.R.L (Tivit Perú)
-
Synapsis Perú S.R.L (Tivit Perú) is a subsidiary of Chilean IT service provider Synapsis SpA (Tivit Chile), which is a part of Brazilian multinational Tivit Terceirização de Pro...
- Company: Media Networks Latin America S.A.C. (MNLA)
-
Media Networks Latin America (MNLA) is a Peruvian unit of Telefónica Digital, a global business division of Spanish telco giant Telefónica. The company is engaged in providing s...
- Company: Veittel Group