Pan American Silver completed its previously announced acquisition of Yamana Gold, which has gold, silver, and copper assets in Latin America.

The move follows the sale of Yamana’s Canadian assets, including subsidiaries and partnerships with interests in the Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle.

Last week, Mexico's antitrust authority Cofece authorized the transaction. Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle submitted a joint US$4.8bn bid in November.

"This acquisition is transformative for Pan American, significantly increasing the scale of our operations in Latin America, where we have been operating for nearly three decades," CEO Michael Steinmann said in a statement.

"We expect a material increase in our production of silver and gold, while we continue to provide a preferred way to invest in silver through large silver mineral reserves and growth opportunities, further enhanced by the increase in our market capitalization and trading liquidity," he added.

The arrangement adds four producing assets to Pan American's portfolio: the Jacobina complex in Brazil, the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the statement said. It also adds the MARA development project in Argentina.

Pan American plans to provide a 2023 operating outlook, including the Latin American assets acquired through the arrangement and a forecast for annual general and administrative, exploration, and project development costs in Q2.

Transaction

“Upon closing of the arrangement, existing Pan American shareholders own 58% of the Pan American shares and former Yamana shareholders own approximately 42% of the Pan American shares,” according to a joint statement.

Yamana shares will be delisted from the Toronto and New York stock exchanges on April 3.

The depositary interests of Yamana were suspended from trading on the London stock exchange on March 27 and are expected to be formally delisted by UK financial authority on April 3.

Pan American is applying for Yamana to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian law and terminate Yamana’s public reporting requirements.

Pan American has nominated former Yamana board members John Begeman, Alexander Davidson and Kimberly Keating to be elected to its own board. The board meeting and election are scheduled for May 10.