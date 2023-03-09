IDB has begun an evaluation of a US$200mn financing package to advance Panama’s energy transition.

The loan would support the country’s push to further promote variable renewable sources, increase access to electricity and deploy electromobility, among other areas.

According to the development bank, “it is necessary to promote policy measures to raise the legal importance of the issue.”

“An updated and modern legal and regulatory framework would create the conditions to facilitate investments, mainly private ones, that promote the increase in NCRE [non-conventional renewable energy], digitization, decentralization of energy production, the increase in electric mobility, regional integration, and the generation of green hydrogen,” IDB said.

Last month, the country’s energy transition council held a meeting to update progress on this front, guidelines for which were approved in 2020.

In addition, the regional lender placed technical cooperation in its pipeline of potential funds for Panama to help scale up the use of distributed solar generation and prepare a national solar microgrid program.

[insight#260217540]