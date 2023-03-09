Panama in line for US$200mn financing to support energy transition
IDB has begun an evaluation of a US$200mn financing package to advance Panama’s energy transition.
The loan would support the country’s push to further promote variable renewable sources, increase access to electricity and deploy electromobility, among other areas.
According to the development bank, “it is necessary to promote policy measures to raise the legal importance of the issue.”
“An updated and modern legal and regulatory framework would create the conditions to facilitate investments, mainly private ones, that promote the increase in NCRE [non-conventional renewable energy], digitization, decentralization of energy production, the increase in electric mobility, regional integration, and the generation of green hydrogen,” IDB said.
Last month, the country’s energy transition council held a meeting to update progress on this front, guidelines for which were approved in 2020.
In addition, the regional lender placed technical cooperation in its pipeline of potential funds for Panama to help scale up the use of distributed solar generation and prepare a national solar microgrid program.
[insight#260217540]
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Panama)
Central America energy watch
A roundup of briefs from Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama.
SGP BioEnergy Announces World's Largest Advanced Biofuel Production Facility
Partnership with Government of Panama provides key global logistics hub serving over 1,000 ports Sustainable Aviation Fuel and advanced biofuels ke...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Golden City biorefinery
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Gas to Power Panama project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Panamá LNG regasification terminal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Vopak Panama Terminal (Bahía Las Minas fuel terminal 1A expansion)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Centro Energetico de las Americas (CELA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Recbas S.A. (Recbas)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Compañía de Servicios Petroleros Llori Llerena Cuatroele S.A. (Llori Llerena Cuatroele S.A.)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Gemcoal S.A.S. (Gemcoal)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: GeoPark Ltd. (GeoPark)
-
Founded in 2002, GeoPark Ltd. is a Latin America-focused oil and gas explorer and operator with operations in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and, on a smaller scale, Argentina. The com...
- Company: Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI)
-
Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYBSI) is a Guyanese joint venture made up of Muneshwers Ltd., Pacific Rim Constructors, TotalTec Oilfield Services and LED Offshore. It was awarded a co...
- Company: Dowell Schlumberger de México, S.A. de C.V. (Schlumberger México)
-
Schlumberger ran its first electrical log in the Poza Rica well no. 25 in 1936, marking the beginning of its operations in Mexico. Today, Schlumberger manages its local operatio...
- Company: Doosan Bobcat Chile S.A. (Doosan Bobcat Chile)
-
Doosan Bobcat Chile SA, is a supplier of machinery and equipment aimed at providing solutions to different sectors of the industry. Doosan Bobcat Chile SA is part of Doosan Infr...
- Company: Termap S.A (Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas)
-
Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas S.A. (Termap) is an Argentine company engaged in the reception of crude oil from deposits in the San Jorge basin. Incorporated in 1994, the comp...
- Company: GeoPark Argentina Ltd. (GeoPark Argentina)
-
GeoPark Argentina Ltd., the local subsidiary of Latin American junior GeoPark Ltd., is an oil and gas explorer and operator with assets in Argentina. In 2014, a consortium made ...