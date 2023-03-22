Panama
News

Panama updates Amador cruise terminal works

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Port Operator Suspensions Passenger terminals Port
Panama updates Amador cruise terminal works

Construction of the Amador cruise terminal in Isla Perico, Panama – which has been delayed for a year – is 76% complete, the country’s maritime authority (AMP) reported. 

AMP said via Twitter that the manager in charge, Noriel Araúz, reported that the project had been suspended when he assumed the post in 2019 but his administration has resolved the issues and got work back on track. 

“This project has been a priority for our government since its first day, and in less than 60 days we went from 42% progress to 76%,” Araúz said. “This as a result of our team being able to solve not only the reasons for the suspension, but also moving forward with the process to obtain the funds.”

The terminal's contract was awarded to consortium Cruceros del Pacífico (CCP), made up of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and Jan de Nul Panamá (JDN), who were given the green light to start the works in October 2017.

Required capex reportedly rose from US$166mn to over US$200mn, which Araúz said was after studies carried out by Cruceros del Pacífico showed that construction of certain items would alter the conditions of the area. 

“The consortium made claims for more than US$80mn,” Araúz said. “After a careful revision, the administrative board of AMP recommended an adjustment [of US$41mn].”

Other factors included a strike by the construction workers’ union Suntracs, and adverse weather conditions. The construction of a storm drainage, an embankment protection, and the acquisition of construction materials were also cited as reasons behind the revised budget. 

Works were also suspended during the pandemic, and there were delays in permits and a lack of funding, AMP said.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Panama)

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding formalizes the progress of Socio-environmental Projects in the Comarcal Kuna de Wargandí

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding formalizes the progress of Socio-environmental Projects in the Comarca...

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding formalizes the progress of Socio-environmental Projects in the Comarcal Kuna de Wargandí

Construction begins on the first station of Metro Line 3, in Ciudad del Futuro

Construction begins on the first station of Metro Line 3, in Ciudad del Futuro

This terminal will be "semi-elevated", maintaining special characteristics that will directly benefit more than five thousand residents of the area.

Is Panama pushing China out of its infra sector?

Is Panama pushing China out of its infra sector?

Panama to tender baseball complex in October

Panama to tender baseball complex in October

Central America turning to cable cars for public transit

Central America turning to cable cars for public transit

Metro de Panamá starts load tests for US$178mn line No. 1 extension

Metro de Panamá starts load tests for US$178mn line No. 1 extension

Consortium starts design work on Panama Canal tunnel

Consortium starts design work on Panama Canal tunnel

Panama second metro line 75% complete, US$9mn tender awarded

Panama second metro line 75% complete, US$9mn tender awarded

Surety: Chubb talks Chile outlook, Vaca Muerta potential

Surety: Chubb talks Chile outlook, Vaca Muerta potential

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Panama)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Panama)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Argos Panamá S.A.  (Argos Panamá)
  • Argos Panamá S.A. (formerly Cementos Panamá S.A.) is the local unit of Colombian cement group Argos. It is engaged in the manufacture and sale of concrete, cement and aggregate ...

Latest news

Panama updates Amador cruise terminal works

Panama updates Amador cruise terminal works

Brazil’s Brisanet mulls new funding for 5G by year-end

Brazil’s Brisanet mulls new funding for 5G by year-end

Petrobras launches subsea, downstream tenders

Petrobras launches subsea, downstream tenders

Bogotá plans abbreviated tender for 2 sections of Calle 13 highway

Bogotá plans abbreviated tender for 2 sections of Calle 13 highway

Costa Rica, Cabei seek consulting firm for San José-San Ramón road corridor

Costa Rica, Cabei seek consulting firm for San José-San Ramón road corridor