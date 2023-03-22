Panama updates Amador cruise terminal works
Construction of the Amador cruise terminal in Isla Perico, Panama – which has been delayed for a year – is 76% complete, the country’s maritime authority (AMP) reported.
AMP said via Twitter that the manager in charge, Noriel Araúz, reported that the project had been suspended when he assumed the post in 2019 but his administration has resolved the issues and got work back on track.
“This project has been a priority for our government since its first day, and in less than 60 days we went from 42% progress to 76%,” Araúz said. “This as a result of our team being able to solve not only the reasons for the suspension, but also moving forward with the process to obtain the funds.”
The terminal's contract was awarded to consortium Cruceros del Pacífico (CCP), made up of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and Jan de Nul Panamá (JDN), who were given the green light to start the works in October 2017.
Required capex reportedly rose from US$166mn to over US$200mn, which Araúz said was after studies carried out by Cruceros del Pacífico showed that construction of certain items would alter the conditions of the area.
“The consortium made claims for more than US$80mn,” Araúz said. “After a careful revision, the administrative board of AMP recommended an adjustment [of US$41mn].”
Other factors included a strike by the construction workers’ union Suntracs, and adverse weather conditions. The construction of a storm drainage, an embankment protection, and the acquisition of construction materials were also cited as reasons behind the revised budget.
Works were also suspended during the pandemic, and there were delays in permits and a lack of funding, AMP said.
