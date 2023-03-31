This Ande release was publshed using machine translation.

In order to continue increasing the reliability and quality of service at the national level, the National Electricity Administration received last Thursday, March 30, the first batch of 90 150 kVA Three-Phase Distribution Transformers out of a total of 2,000 purchased from through Agreement No. 4500060535/2021 signed between ITAIPU Binacional and ANDE, within the framework of the implementation of the Project "Strengthening of the Paraguayan Electric System, interconnected to ITAIPU Binacional".

The 150 kVA three-phase distribution transformers received correspond to the contracts signed with the companies TRAFOPAR SA and TRAFOSUR SA, corresponding to the ANDE International Public Tender No. 1697/2022 for the acquisition of distribution transformers provided for in the aforementioned ANDE-ITAIPU agreement. in the Component "Acquisition of Distribution Materials for works of expansion, improvement and maintenance of electrical networks".

Through said award, the aforementioned companies will provide ANDE with 8,000 distribution transformers, of which 3,000 are 25 kVA single-phase transformers; 3,000 100 kVA three-phase transformers, and 2,000 150 kVA three-phase distribution transformers. The amount awarded for this purpose was for a total of USD 22,094,732.

It should be noted that this is the first time that ANDE has acquired 150 kVA transformers, thus innovating in the purchase of transformers with higher distribution power, to be installed in the most densely populated areas and replace the 100 kVA modules that currently is used and that it is already insufficient to respond to the demand of customers in Low Voltage.

The Director of Distribution, Eng. Esteban Molinas, representing the President of ANDE, and executives of the Institution, representatives of the supplying companies, as well as heads and managers of the reception of the supplies at the transformers, participated in the reception of the transformers. ANDE Materials Administration Department, at the Boggiani headquarters.