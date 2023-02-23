Paraguay
Press Release

Paraguay launches pre-qualification for US$445mn road PPP

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Highways - Roads Tenders Widening Works Public-private partnership (PPP)
Statement from the Ministry of Public Works and Communications of Paraguay

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Already published on the portal of the National Directorate of Public Procurement, Tender No. 1288 - "Call DIPE N° 01/2023. Prequalification of the Public Private investment project for the widening and improvement of the road PY01 in the section Cuatro Mojones-Quiindy. Length 108 km"

The date set for the delivery of the documents is May 31, 2023, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), Assembly Hall, third floor, located in Oliva corner Alberdi of our capital.

Companies and consortia that meet and meet all legal, technical and financial requirements to carry out the work, whose estimated investment is USD 445 million, will be able to participate in this call.

On general lines, the works will consist of the maintenance, rehabilitation, opening of third lanes and the comprehensive upgrading of the drainage and signaling system throughout the aforementioned stretch.

Such interventions will be of great importance, as they will constitute a solution to the vehicular traffic problem caused by traffic lights and knots located along the route.

According to feasibility studies the duplication would reach Paraguarí and then the upgrade to Quiindy, including two viaducts in the South Access area.

These works form part of the Transport Master Plan (PMT) developed by the MOPC, which defines strategies to improve traffic in the country’s most conflicted points. In this case, the transport of low unit value cargo traversing urban areas to reach the port of Villeta, south of the capital.

It should be noted that the PY01 route and the Southern Access of Asunción are part of the main corridors of the road system of Paraguay, which connects with the south of the country, and in turn are Regional Integration Corridors that connect with Argentina.

The main route of the road passes through the districts of Ypané, Guarambaré, Villeta and Itá, in the Central Department, and the cities of Yaguarón, Paraguarí, Carapeguá and Quiindy, in the department of Paraguarí.

