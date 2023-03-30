This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Ministry of Industry and Commerce release.

With the objective of the Socialization of the National Strategy of Electric Mobility (ENME), and to initiate the Activities of the Strategic Council of Electric Mobility, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MIC) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) presented the main axes of work for the implementation of electric mobility in Paraguay.

The act, held at the MIC, was led by Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni, and accompanied by the STP Minister, Carmen Ubaldi, and the IDB representative, Edna Armendáriz. Also attended by the Minister of Finance, Oscar Llamosas; the Minister of Urbanism, Housing and Habitat (MUVH), Carlos Pereira, the president of ANDE, Félix Sosa; the president of the Development Finance Agency (AFD), Teresa Velilla; the ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), José Chih-Cheng Han; the ambassador of Japan, Nakatani Otsuka Yoshie; the South Regional Manager of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), Jorge Srur; the Vice Minister of Industry, Francisco Ruiz Diaz; the Vice Minister of the Investment and Export Network (REDIEX), Gilda Arréllaga; the former Vice Minister of REDIEX, Estefanía Laterza, the Vice Minister of MIPYMES, Máximo Barreto; the general director of the National Institute of Technology, Standardization and Metrology of Paraguay (INTN), Omar Alexander Pico Insfrán; the president of the Paraguayan Chamber of Automotive and Machinery Distributors (CADAM), Miguel Carrizosa, and representatives of the private sector, among other guests at the event.

Sustainable development

Minister Castiglioni referred to the four strategic objectives of the ENME, pointing out that they are: achieving independence and energy security, knowing that what the Itaipu Hydroelectric produces can move 60 million electric cars a year; promoting foreign currency savings, taking into account that Paraguay annually imports 2.585 billion dollars in petroleum products; promoting industrialization, since Paraguay can produce and export to Brazil 10,000 units of electric vehicles, with Zero Common External Tariff; and contributing to future generations, developing a sustainable and inclusive model.

Regarding the six benefits of developing the National Electric Mobility Strategy, the minister indicated that it is to improve social welfare, because the cost of operating an electric vehicle is equivalent to 10% of the cost of a conventional one; job creation through industrial development.

"An investigation carried out by the Polytechnic Faculty of the UNA shows that assigning an industrial use of our energy can generate two million direct jobs in the future in the Republic of Paraguay, with the impact that this will represent in the generation of wealth and development," he said.

Continuing with the benefits, Castiglioni emphasized that with the implementation of this strategy, it will contribute to the improvement in health, with lower CO2 emissions, in addition to less urban stress, with less noise in traffic; that of having more foreign currency, with savings of almost 3 million dollars, and the contribution to global sustainability.

"We have decided to move forward in an orderly manner, therefore, we created the great framework that will govern us to go into the future, which is the National Electric Mobility Strategy, to achieve all our objectives in all sectors, with all the synergies, together with the sectors, public, private and academia, with the cooperation of international allies, and with a governance system that is already working", pointed out the Minister.

"Not only the country, the population, will benefit, but the implementation of the national strategy will be a positive model in the region, as the economic model currently is," said Castiglioni.

Roadmap

Edna Armendáriz, from the IDB, stated that for several years they have been promoting and promoting electromobility in Paraguay, with work groups, technical knowledge and non-reimbursable resources for this important issue. "The process for the construction of the National Electric Mobility Strategy began in 2018, with the creation of the electromobility table and a Coordination Committee promoted by the IDB. The construction of the Strategy was a participatory process, which had several rounds of discussions and consensus, until we reach what we have today, a Strategy approved by Decree and a clear institutional framework for the development of electromobility in the country," he declared.

He also reported that as part of this cooperation, they are developing a roadmap that will prioritize actions and measures to be implemented, as well as specific electromobility projects, with pre-feasibility studies that will allow their financing.

"Paraguay is part of the 9 countries included in the Green Climate Fund operation, which has US$450 million between concessional loans and technical cooperation," he added.

Likewise, he pointed out that with the Itaipu Technology Park and in coordination with ANDE, they are working on a strategy for the deployment of the charging infrastructure, which seeks to identify basic criteria to determine the optimum installation points, "taking into consideration the integrity of the electrical network and also the territorial dynamics of both public and private transport, and logistics at the level of cities, regions and the country as a whole. With these guidelines, ANDE will install 30 ultra-fast chargers nationwide in the coming months and this will only be the beginning of an important change in electric mobility in Paraguay," he said.

Policies that promote

The Minister of the STP, Carmen Ubaldi, said that the sector with the greatest use of fossil fuels is public transport, with more than 90%, and that taking this into account, as the Government of Paraguay, different goals have been set to continue promoting electric mobility.

"In the 2030 National Development Plan, we have set ourselves the objective of developing a sustainable energy matrix, and where the importance of the development of electric mobility is highlighted, as a priority line of action to achieve said objective. Another policy is Energy Nacional 2040, which promotes the option of electric mobility as a technology that increases the participation of electricity in the energy consumption matrix, as an energy efficiency strategy. All this is related to the National Climate Change Mitigation Plan, where The need to replace imported fuels with national renewable energy sources such as electricity is identified, which are aligned with the international commitments assumed by the country, with the United Nations within the framework of the sustainable development objectives, and the nationally determined contributions. , framed in the Paris Agreement," he explained.