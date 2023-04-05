Brazil's Paraná state launched an investment program worth around 500mn reais (US$100mn) for the repaving of streets in small municipalities.

The program will benefit municipalities with up to 7,000 inhabitants, the state government said in a statement.

Each of the 160 municipalities included in the program can receive up to 5mn reais from the state. At a later stage the state plans to expand the program to municipalities with up to 25,000 inhabitants.

The state government expects the program to have a positive impact on urban mobility as well as economic activity.