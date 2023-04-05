Paraná state launches US$100mn program to repave streets
Brazil's Paraná state launched an investment program worth around 500mn reais (US$100mn) for the repaving of streets in small municipalities.
The program will benefit municipalities with up to 7,000 inhabitants, the state government said in a statement.
Each of the 160 municipalities included in the program can receive up to 5mn reais from the state. At a later stage the state plans to expand the program to municipalities with up to 25,000 inhabitants.
The state government expects the program to have a positive impact on urban mobility as well as economic activity.
Brazil streetlighting PPPs seen to have room for growth despite rising risk
Aggressive discounts during recent auctions raise concern in the segment.
Brazil's new-look investment partnerships program
Manoel Renato Machado Filho, a deputy secretary at the investment partnerships program, spoke with BNamericas about the main changes and what the f...
