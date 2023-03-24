Perenco Brasil’s floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel has arrived at the Pargo hub in the Campos basin and is expected to begin operations in the second half, probably in September, a source close to the matter told BNamericas.

The Malaysian company has initiated preparations for anchoring the FSO 2.8km from the Pargo platform and is in the process of obtaining the operating license.

With storage capacity of 750,000b, the FSO was built in 2004 and recently converted at the DryDocks World shipyard in Dubai.

The conversion works were aimed at extending its useful life by 20 years, adapting the vessel to Brazilian standards and including modifications, such as the installation of an external turret for the mooring system, a helipad, a measuring skid, an extra crane, a new unloading system and the export pipeline.

Production from the Pargo hub, which comprises the Pargo, Carapeba and Vermelho fields, is now approximately 12,200b/d of oil, up from the 2,800b/d when Perenco took over operations in October 2019.

Since then, the company has focused on safely resuming operations, revitalizing Pargo’s infrastructure and carrying out the investments in its development plan.

The work plan for 2023 includes the installation of two new pipelines connecting the Carapeba and Vermelho fields to the Pargo platform, well intervention works, modernization of the water treatment system, operational resumption of platforms Vermelho 1 and 2 and evaluation of reservoirs for potential new plays.

Combined, these projects are set to enable the next production milestone of 15,000b/d at the hub by the end of this year.