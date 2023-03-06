Permitting begins for 700MWp Enel solar project in Peru
A project has entered Enel Green Power’s development pipeline in Peru that envisions a solar park with capacity of around 700MWp.
The proposed Pampa del Sol plant has passed initial permitting after the energy and mines ministry’s power environmental affairs office approved Enel’s request to evaluate the reference terms that will be used to draft the environmental impact declaration (EID).
The park would be built in the southern region of Moquegua in two phases and the project does not include a transmission line, as dispatch to the national grid would be handled by a third party, according to the company.
Enel adds that an access road would not be necessary because Pampa would use the same access as that of its planned Rubí V solar plant with a similar capacity.
The Italian group’s non-conventional renewable energy footprint in Peru includes the 132MW Wayra wind farm and 180MW Rubí solar park, which are the country’s largest operating facilities for these respective electricity sources.
In other recent developments in the Andean nation, the ministry approved Majes Sol de Verano’s EID for the 110MW Sol de Verano solar project and associated 138kV transmission line and granted GR Cortarrama the definitive concession for the 80MW Matarani solar project.
For its part, Electro Dunas picked up a temporary concession for the 220/60/10kV El Ángel substation project and associated lines, and now has 13 months to carry out feasibility studies in the leadup to the definitive concession.
