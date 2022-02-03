Peru begins year with uptick in crude output, gas flat
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 03, 2022
Crude oil Production Natural Gas Drilling rigs Mexican Mix Tight gas Heavy oil Coalbed methane Type of hydrocarbons Oil sands Brent Shale gas Onshore Geological mapping / Surveys Subsea Tenders Shale Oil WTI Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Upstream Company Upstream Location Shallow waters Offshore
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.