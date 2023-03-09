ted a definitive solar project concession which takes the capacity of these concessions for the renewable energy to over 2GW.

The latest concession is for Engie Energía Perú’s 300MW Hanaqpampa park, which is planned for El Algarrobal in the southern region of Moquegua.

The company requested the concession in July and the next step is for the energy and mines ministry to sign the concession contract.

A definitive concession is granted for an indefinite period and allows the use of public property and the right to obtain easements. Requirements include a construction timetable, budget, environmental approval and a guarantee to execute works.

Engie was the second largest power producer last year and is nearing completion of what will be Peru’s largest wind farm, the 260MW Punta Lomitas plant and 36.4MW expansion.

SOLAR PIPELINE

Ministry information shows that up until the granting of the concession for Hanaqpampa, there were 10 definitive solar concessions for a combined 1,768MW.

These were Illa (385MW), Misti (300MW), San Martín (252MW), Solimana (250MW), Sunny (204MW), Clemesí (116MW), Chachani (100MW), Matarani (80MW), Pichu Pichu (60MW) and Milagros (20MW).

Enel Green Power Peru’s Clemesí project (pictured) is set to be the country’s ninth photovoltaic park when it comes online this year. The others are in early development.

Uncertainty regarding the completion of the southern natural gas pipeline, which could lead to the use of diesel-fired power plants in the area to cover forecast growth from mining-industrial offtake, is helping drive the development of these large-scale plants.

Another three solar projects hold temporary concessions: Santa Isabel (200MW), Sol de Talara (200MW) and Sunilo (120MW).

A temporary concession allows the use of public property and the right to obtain temporary rights-of-way and may be extended once for up to one year. The concession holder will also have preferential rights to request the definitive concession.

