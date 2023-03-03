Peru’s energy and mines ministry released studies related to the southern zone integrated gas transport system (SITGAS), previously known as the Gasoducto Sur Peruano.

The documents are available here and cover pre-investment work which was carried out by consultancy firm Mott MacDonald.

The publication follows the government’s “relaunch” of the US$4.5bn project which has been stalled since 2017, and amid calls to disclose the studies.

***

Power generator Empresa de Generación Eléctrica de Arequipa (Egasa) plans to overhaul the 25Mm3-capacity Chalhuanca dam due to filtration.

To this end, Egasa launched bidding to carry out a water, geological and structural evaluation study as part of pre-investment work.

Procurement information for the 120-day contract is available here, using number 883268 (place the number in the “Identificador Convocatoria” box after clicking on “Búsqueda Avanzada”).

***

The ministry granted Vari Energía the definitive concession for the 20MW Anashironi hydro project in Junín region.