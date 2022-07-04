Peru
News

Peru energy watch: Wind project canon, community engagement, new official

Bnamericas Published: Monday, July 04, 2022
Crude oil Natural Gas Onshore Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Onshore Wind Tight gas Geological mapping / Surveys Type of hydrocarbons Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Deepwater Shallow waters WTI Offshore Environmental evaluation Appointments & Promotions Upstream Subsea Taxes & Subsidies Shale Oil Oil sands Shale gas  Brent Location Legislation & Regulation Upstream Company Heavy oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address