Zeus Energía has picked up a temporary concession for the 300MW Huáscar wind project in Peru’s northern region of Piura.

The company filed the concession request in December and now has 24 months to carry out feasibility studies in the district and province of Paita, according to a resolution from the energy and mines ministry.

A temporary concession allows the use of public property and the right to obtain temporary rights-of-way, and may be extended once for up to one year. The concession holder will also have preferential rights to request the definitive concession.

If the developer fails to carry out the studies within the allotted time frame, the ministry will cash in the project deposit.

Power grid coordinator COES already approved the pre-operational study (EPO in Spanish) for Huáscar.

An EPO is used to show that a proposed plant and associated transmission infrastructure will not hinder the expansion of the national grid or impact the system’s safe and reliable operation.

The ministry also granted temporary easement rights to Fenix Power Perú for the 200MW Pampas wind project in the south-central region of Ica.

The land use allows Fenix to conduct feasibility studies, which, under the concession granted last year, must be carried out within 24 months.

Wind accounts for 3% of Peru’s installed power generation capacity and is due increase this year with what will be the country’s largest wind farm, the Punta Lomitas plant, which comprises an initial 260MW and a 36.4MW expansion.

Additional capacity will come from a 177MW expansion at the 132.5MW Wayra plant, which is currently the Andean nation’s largest wind farm.

