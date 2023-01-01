Peru: Mining and hydrocarbons sector grew 5.06% in November 2022
Bnamericas Published: Sunday, January 01, 2023
Production Mini Hydro Tidal/Wave energy Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Onshore Wind Thermo Fuel oils Cement plant Hydro Combined cycle Run of the river Generation Solar Coal Generation Trade Wind Thermosolar CSP Natural Gas Generation Public Investment Renewable Hydro Dam Fossil fuels Geothermal Biomass Offshore Wind Nuclear Water levels
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.