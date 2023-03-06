Peru oil & gas exploration spend failing to gain traction
Investment to explore for oil and natural gas in Peru has struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels, a situation further impacted by political and social turmoil in the country, and wider industry challenges such as those related to the energy transition.
Latest metrics from hydrocarbons licensing authority Perupetro show that exploration spend last year totaled US$2.29mn, versus US$3.2mn in 2021 and US$61.1mn in 2020.
Investment plummeted starting in the second quarter of 2020 with the onset of COVID-19 and the implementation of lockdown measures. The sector also continues to grapple with regulatory and legislative uncertainty, and socio-environmental conflict.
Production spend has fared better as operators focus on sustaining output to fulfill contractual obligations, although levels remain at about half of those prior to the onset of the health emergency.
Investment in production in 2022 reached US$323mn, compared with US$313mn the previous year, US$246mn in 2020, and US$625mn and US$602mn in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Last year, 70km of 2D seismic was gathered, no exploration wells were spudded and 91 development wells were drilled versus 192km, one exploration well and 109 development wells in 2021, according to Perupetro data.
“The situation that the national hydrocarbon industry is going through continues to be critical, and despite having potential hydrocarbon reserves, only 25% of the fuels consumed by the country's economic activities are produced [locally]. The rest must be imported for an annual value of at least US$6bn, equivalent to more than 10% of the public budget for 2023,” hydrocarbons association SPH said recently.
