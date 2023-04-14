Peru’s hydrocarbons licensing authority Perupetro will hold citizen participation meetings on April 25-26 for blocks whose contracts are due to expire this year.

The events will be held in the northern region of Piura for areas I, V and VI/VII, which are operated by national oil company Petroperú, Unna Energía and Sapet, respectively.

Petroperú operates block I under a temporary contract which began in December 2021 and expires in October, the same month that the contracts for the two other areas are scheduled to end.

The government agency reported that it met with mayors in Talara and Máncora provinces to inform them of the scheduled meetings.

Authorities have announced the intention to assign the blocks directly to Petroperú as part of the company's return to the upstream segment.

The government’s plan, however, has come under scrutiny, with a statement issued this week by local mining, petroleum and energy industry group SNMPE in which it calls for equal treatment.

Critics also argue that Petroperú is not in a position to further widen its scope, as the company recently signed an agreement for block 192, and as it brings the new Talara refinery online, among other responsibilities.

The State operator contends that “according to the technical and economic evaluations, the northwest blocks are operations in production and with a long history of exploitation, with 84 million [barrels of] proven oil reserves, whose operation does not mean a greater risk for the operating company.”

“The operation of these blocks has been profitable and with cash flows that self-finance the required investments, so they do not represent greater debt for the company. On the contrary, it will contribute to strengthening it and guaranteeing the supply of the new Talara refinery,” it adds.

Perupetro metrics show that blocks I, V and VI/VII averaged 407b/d, 87b/d and 2,566b/d of crude output, respectively, in March. Blocks I and VI/VII also produced 71,143m3/d and 86,102m3/d of natural gas in the month.

Last month's total oil and gas output averaged 43,587b/d and 41.1Mm3/d.