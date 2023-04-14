Peru reinforces bet on mining as economic driver
During a meeting with mining sector representatives, Peru’s energy and mines minister Óscar Vera promised the industry would get all the support it needed.
Among the 14 participants were executives of Las Bambas, Chinalco, Buenaventura, Anglo American and Southern Peru Copper.
Participants evaluated the meeting positively, as public officials are eager to receive policy suggestions, according to an energy and mines ministry (Minem) press release.
Vera recently unveiled plans to shorten permitting processes, facilitate lithium exploration and provide incentives to keep operating mines open to fill an investment vacuum caused by last year's construction completion of the US$5.3bn, 300,000t/y Quellaveco copper project.
After the meeting, Chinalco CEO Zhang Xudong highlighted Vera’s commitment to dialogue with the private sector. Anglo American's VP of corporate affairs and sustainability, Diego Ortega, applauded moves to promote mining.
The economy and finance ministry (MEF) will soon present sector measures, which will be the result of special legislative powers that enable the ministry to create policies and incentives to help economic reactivation.
"We are at the end of a cycle of significant investments in mining and what we want is to generate a productive period that helps economic recovery," economy and finance minister Alex Contreras said in a separate release.
INVESTMENTS
Peru’s mining industry grappled with uncertainty and disruption due to social protests earlier this year. Additionally, no major project that could help reinvigorate the sector is under development.
Latest Minem figures show that mining investment fell 13.2% year-on-year to US$526mn in January and February. Of this total, investments in operational infrastructure fell 2.4% to US$134mn and in processing plants 17.7% to US$136mn.
Quellaveco owner Anglo American invested US$53mn in January-February, compared to US$178mn in the year-ago period. Average monthly investments reached US$109mn in 2021 and US$89mn in 2022.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Mining & Metals (Peru)
Construction of 6 Peru mining projects planned to start this year or next
According to the energy and mines ministry's latest investment report, the projects demand combined capex of US$6.92bn.
Peru: Tinka Resources Drills 45 metres at 11.5% Zinc and 6.5 metres at 27% Zinc at West Ayawilca
Tinka Resources Limited is pleased to announce results from four infill drill holes from the Company's ongoing resource definition and expansion dr...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Lagunas Norte Carbonaceous Material Optimization Project (CMOP) (ex-Expansión Lagunas Norte)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Chololo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Porphyritic Copper
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Las Brujas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Cerro El Bronce
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Ayawilca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Riqueza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Elida
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Pachapaqui expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: San Luis
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Aceros Chilca S.A.C. (MEPSA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Klohn Crippen Berger Perú
- Company: Embajada de Canadá en Perú / Canadian Embassy - Peru
-
The Canadian Embassy in Peru is dedicated to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the areas of trade and investment, development cooperation, poverty r...
- Company: Mule Mining S.A.C.
- Company: Minera Quilca S.A.C. (Minera Quilca)
- Company: Knight Piésold Consultores S.A. (Knight Piésold S.A.)
-
Knight Piésold Consultores S.A. is the Peruvian unit of Knight Piésold, an international firm that provides environmental and engineering consulting services for the mining, pow...
- Company: Anddes Asociados S.A.C. (Anddes)
-
Anddes is a Peruvian company that provides advisory and consulting services in the areas of development and supervision of environmental projects, engineering and construction f...
- Company: Servicio de Consultores Andinos S.A. (Serconsult)
-
Servicio de Consultores Andinos S.A. (Serconsult) is a Peruvian company established in 1991 in Lima which offers consulting and engineering services for the development of infra...
- Company: Grupo Vivargo S.A.C. (Grupo Vivargo)
-
The Peruvian business group Grupo Vivargo is dedicated to supplying heavy duty equipment for construction, mining and energy projects in Peru, Chile and Ecuador. The company has...
- Company: Epiroc Perú S.A. (Epiroc Perú)