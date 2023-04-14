During a meeting with mining sector representatives, Peru’s energy and mines minister Óscar Vera promised the industry would get all the support it needed.

Among the 14 participants were executives of Las Bambas, Chinalco, Buenaventura, Anglo American and Southern Peru Copper.

Participants evaluated the meeting positively, as public officials are eager to receive policy suggestions, according to an energy and mines ministry (Minem) press release.

Vera recently unveiled plans to shorten permitting processes, facilitate lithium exploration and provide incentives to keep operating mines open to fill an investment vacuum caused by last year's construction completion of the US$5.3bn, 300,000t/y Quellaveco copper project.

After the meeting, Chinalco CEO Zhang Xudong highlighted Vera’s commitment to dialogue with the private sector. Anglo American's VP of corporate affairs and sustainability, Diego Ortega, applauded moves to promote mining.

The economy and finance ministry (MEF) will soon present sector measures, which will be the result of special legislative powers that enable the ministry to create policies and incentives to help economic reactivation.

"We are at the end of a cycle of significant investments in mining and what we want is to generate a productive period that helps economic recovery," economy and finance minister Alex Contreras said in a separate release.

INVESTMENTS

Peru’s mining industry grappled with uncertainty and disruption due to social protests earlier this year. Additionally, no major project that could help reinvigorate the sector is under development.

Latest Minem figures show that mining investment fell 13.2% year-on-year to US$526mn in January and February. Of this total, investments in operational infrastructure fell 2.4% to US$134mn and in processing plants 17.7% to US$136mn.

Quellaveco owner Anglo American invested US$53mn in January-February, compared to US$178mn in the year-ago period. Average monthly investments reached US$109mn in 2021 and US$89mn in 2022.