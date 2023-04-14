Peru
News

Peru reinforces bet on mining as economic driver

Bnamericas Published: Friday, April 14, 2023
Economics Copper Private Investment
Peru reinforces bet on mining as economic driver

During a meeting with mining sector representatives, Peru’s energy and mines minister Óscar Vera promised the industry would get all the support it needed.

Among the 14 participants were executives of Las BambasChinalcoBuenaventura, Anglo American and Southern Peru Copper.

Participants evaluated the meeting positively, as public officials are eager to receive policy suggestions, according to an energy and mines ministry (Minem) press release.

Vera recently unveiled plans to shorten permitting processes, facilitate lithium exploration and provide incentives to keep operating mines open to fill an investment vacuum caused by last year's construction completion of the US$5.3bn, 300,000t/y Quellaveco copper project.

After the meeting, Chinalco CEO Zhang Xudong highlighted Vera’s commitment to dialogue with the private sector. Anglo American's VP of corporate affairs and sustainability, Diego Ortega, applauded moves to promote mining.

The economy and finance ministry (MEF) will soon present sector measures, which will be the result of special legislative powers that enable the ministry to create policies and incentives to help economic reactivation.

"We are at the end of a cycle of significant investments in mining and what we want is to generate a productive period that helps economic recovery," economy and finance minister Alex Contreras said in a separate release.

INVESTMENTS

Peru’s mining industry grappled with uncertainty and disruption due to social protests earlier this year. Additionally, no major project that could help reinvigorate the sector is under development. 

Latest Minem figures show that mining investment fell 13.2% year-on-year to US$526mn in January and February. Of this total, investments in operational infrastructure fell 2.4% to US$134mn and in processing plants 17.7% to US$136mn.

Quellaveco owner Anglo American invested US$53mn in January-February, compared to US$178mn in the year-ago period. Average monthly investments reached US$109mn in 2021 and US$89mn in 2022.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Construction of 6 Peru mining projects planned to start this year or next

Construction of 6 Peru mining projects planned to start this year or next

According to the energy and mines ministry's latest investment report, the projects demand combined capex of US$6.92bn.

Peru: Tinka Resources Drills 45 metres at 11.5% Zinc and 6.5 metres at 27% Zinc at West Ayawilca

Peru: Tinka Resources Drills 45 metres at 11.5% Zinc and 6.5 metres at 27% Zinc at West Ayawilca

Tinka Resources Limited is pleased to announce results from four infill drill holes from the Company's ongoing resource definition and expansion dr...

Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine hit by Peru protests

Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine hit by Peru protests

Chinese firms in Peru's mining sector focusing on copper, iron ore and port developments

Chinese firms in Peru's mining sector focusing on copper, iron ore and port developments

Mines in southern Peru mines worst hit by protests

Mines in southern Peru mines worst hit by protests

Peru's mining exports plummeted in November

Peru's mining exports plummeted in November

Junior exploration roundup: Prime Mining, Silver Tiger, Tinka Resources and more

Junior exploration roundup: Prime Mining, Silver Tiger, Tinka Resources and more

Peru: Government will promote nine large mining projects and will promote the network of pipelines for the massification of natural gas

Peru: Government will promote nine large mining projects and will promote the network of pipelines for the massific...

Peruvian business confidence improves after Castillo's removal

Peruvian business confidence improves after Castillo's removal

Peru: Tinka Resources Drills Spectacular Hole at Ayawilca: 38.9 M @ 20% Zinc Including 10.4 M @ 42% Zinc

Peru: Tinka Resources Drills Spectacular Hole at Ayawilca: 38.9 M @ 20% Zinc Including 10.4 M @ 42% Zinc

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Chololo
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago
  • Project: Las Brujas
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago
  • Project: Ayawilca
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago
  • Project: Riqueza
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago
  • Project: Elida
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago
  • Project: San Luis
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Aceros Chilca S.A.C.  (MEPSA)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Anddes Asociados S.A.C.  (Anddes)
  • Anddes is a Peruvian company that provides advisory and consulting services in the areas of development and supervision of environmental projects, engineering and construction f...
  • Company: Grupo Vivargo S.A.C.  (Grupo Vivargo)
  • The Peruvian business group Grupo Vivargo is dedicated to supplying heavy duty equipment for construction, mining and energy projects in Peru, Chile and Ecuador. The company has...

Latest news

Green hydrogen: ‘The demand-side is the major hurdle’

Green hydrogen: ‘The demand-side is the major hurdle’

BNamericas webinar: Opportunities in Latin America's infrastructure

BNamericas webinar: Opportunities in Latin America's infrastructure

Peru reinforces bet on mining as economic driver

Peru reinforces bet on mining as economic driver

Ecuador's CNT and telco ministry partner with AWS

Ecuador's CNT and telco ministry partner with AWS

US$420mn Querétaro aqueduct to supply water to Hidalgo state

US$420mn Querétaro aqueduct to supply water to Hidalgo state