Peru requires password as additional telecoms security layer

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 20, 2023
Peru’s telecoms regulator Osiptel ordered the implementation of a password as additional security mechanism to validate users’ identity when contracting an additional line, for chip replacement or change of service contractor.

The password must be used from March 31 and adds to fingerprint verification.

"Through the use of the unique password, it is sought to avoid fraud linked to the mobile service, such as identity theft and unsolicited contracting," Osiptel head Rafael Muente Schwarz said in a press release.

Osiptel dismissed sanctions appeals by Viettel Perú and Entel Perú.

The former was fined for non-compliance with quality regulation and the latter for having blocked certain features of its computer applications.

Honduran regulator Conatel has adjusted fines to inflation, registering 9.30% last year.

Fines for very serious infractions are now capped at 109mn lempiras (US$4.3mn), while serious infractions will cost a maximum of 21.8mn lempiras. The minimums are 13,116 lempiras and 4,372 lempiras.

For very serious infractions related to regulatory breaches, the fines will be 65,580 lempiras and 21,860 lempiras.

Eight social organizations joined Chilean regulator Subtel's civil society council (Cosoc).

They include space entity Achide, the engineers college, association Chile Telcos and community media organization Anamic.

Organizations that are already part of Cosoc include computer science association UTE-USACH, Derechos Digitales and information technology association Acti.

Argentina’s regulator Enacom incorporated the regulatory framework for the FM sound broadcasting service and provisions on maritime mobile service in the VHF band, both agreed under the Mercosur free trade framework, into the legal system.

Image credit: AFP

