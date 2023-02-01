This Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Oscar Vera Gargurevich, held a productive working meeting with the regional governor of Loreto, René Chávez Silvano, with whom he agreed on the importance of reactivating the hydrocarbon industry in the jungle as a generator of employment, canon and resources to meet the needs of the population.





In the meeting, where the congressman of Somos Perú, Hitler Saavedra Casternoque, and the mayor of the Nauta district, José Daniel Saboya Mayanchi, also spoke, the governor was in favor of working together with the Government in the search for understandings with the communities to achieve the reactivation of the oil lots.





"We must promote, help socialize and reach understandings with communities and be able to reactivate the lots and generate 30,000 jobs. This will allow us to advance the region, supporting soup kitchens, common pots, benefiting areas of influence. What The most we want is to enter this exchange," said the regional authority.





In turn, the head of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), said that the return to oil operations in the jungle will be complemented by the recovery of the North Peruvian Pipeline, generating more resources for the Gap Closing Plan for the Area Loreto oil tanker, in addition to a canon to finance more works and boost the regional economy with the creation of direct employment.





Regarding the actions of MINEM in Loreto, he reported that investments for S/ 386 million are underway to finance electrification works, with the goal of providing this public service to 91% of homes in the region by the end of 2023.





Likewise, he explained that, through the company Electro Oriente, projects with photovoltaic lighting systems are being carried out to bring electricity to Tamshiyacu, Caballococha, Requena, San Lorenzo, Iquitos, San Antonio del Estrecho, Contamana and Lagunas, the same ones that will be concluded between 2023 and 2024.





Vera also reported that the communities surrounding the Iquitos Refinery and the Nor Peruano Pipeline will be able to benefit from cheap gas through the LPG Discount Voucher, which will give them a discount of S/ 43 on the purchase of a cylinder of gas, and requested the support from the regional government so that this program reaches more families.