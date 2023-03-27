Peru sticks to hydrocarbons sector growth forecast
Latest projections from Peru’s central bank reveal no variation in its GDP forecast for the country’s hydrocarbons industry.
In its March inflation report, the monetary authority said sector GDP this year and next is expected to grow 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively, flat from previous guidance.
The growth rates are associated with what the bank says is an expected return to “normal” operations.
The government has pinned hopes on the recent signing of a contract with national oil company Petroperú to reactivate block 192 to boost the sector.
Not all are convinced, however, with continuing skepticism among stakeholders.
"The most complicated thing about the issue is that the investment to monetize block 192 is US$900mn, an amount that exceeds any capacity that Petroperú may have, which forces it to necessarily have a private partner," Felipe Cantuarias, president of the country’s hydrocarbons association SPH, said at a local event.
Cantuarias also expressed concern about plans to assign northwest blocks, whose contracts will expire in the near term, to the NOC.
“The situation [for the northwest blocks] is no different. Any rights allocation model must first guarantee the continuity of operations; second, a transparent allocation, this means that the participation of the private sector is allowed; and third, also be honest in pointing out the capacity that Petroperú has today to be able to invest and operate these lots.”
The industry representative highlighted Petroperú’s restructuring and “profound changes” that may result from the process, emphasizing the importance that the northwest blocks will have in helping supply the new Talara refinery.
“Peru has totally lost leadership, while all the other countries in the region have become more competitive,” according to Cantuarias, who pointed to “years of discussion” regarding an update to the royalty and exploration investment promotion framework, as well as drawn out permitting processes.
