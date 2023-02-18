Peruvian miner Buenaventura expects Uchucchacua – a silver, lead, and zinc mine – to resume operations in 4Q23, and new silver deposit Yumpag to obtain the remaining permits in Q3 to start production.

Buenaventura suspended operations at Uchucchacua, in Lima region on the border with Cerro de Pasco, in September 2021. According to the company, the decision was made to focus on diamond drilling and to develop the Yumpag project in Cerro de Pasco.

According to a company statement, Uchucchacua is expected to produce 0.7-1Moz of silver, 1,400-1,500t of lead, and 2,000-2,200t of zinc this year. At Yumpag, the company expects to produce 1.6-1.8Moz silver in 2023.

GOLD

Buenaventura’s gold production was 264,181oz in 2022, down 2% from the previous year. The Tambomayo (Arequipa region), Coimolache (Cajamarca region) and El Brocal (Cerro de Pasco region) saw lower output.

For 2023, a drop in production at Tambomayo and Coimolache is expected. There will be no production from the La Zanja unit in Cajamarca region as operations will be suspended to focus on exploration, according to the company.

Buenaventura expects total gold production to range between 191,000oz and 211,000oz in 2023.

SILVER

Silver production fell more than 40% in 2022 due to the suspension of operations at Uchucchacua, and lower production at El Brocal. Overall output fell from 14.3Moz to 8.1Moz.

Despite interruptions at the Julcani mine in December, the deposit produced 2.6Moz – in line with expectations – and the company expects production in 2023 to be between 2.6Moz and 2.8Moz. It was recently announced that the mine, in Huancavelica region, resumed operations after they were suspended as a result of protests.

In total, silver production for this year is guided at 9.5-10.8Moz. According to the report, the increase will come from Uchucchacua and Yumpag in the second half.

OTHERS

Like silver, lead and zinc production was hurt by the Uchucchacua suspension. Lead output fell from 24,239t to 17,081t in 2022, while that of zinc dropped from 55,313t to 36,870t.

This year’s guidance for lead production is 12,100-13,400t, while for zinc the figure is 29,800-32,500t. The reduction compared to 2022 is due to lower expected output from the Tambomayo due to lower grades of gold, lead and zinc.

Lastly, copper production, from El Brocal, rose in 2022 to 47,352t from 37,914t. The expectation for 2023 ranges between 45,000t and 50,000t.