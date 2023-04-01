Peru’s economy seems to have contracted in Q1.

Although it was known there would be negative factors, such as the slow international recovery and inflationary pressures, the protests against the government of President Dina Boluarte and the late rains in northern and central areas generated losses of over 3.9bn soles (US$1.05bn) in the quarter.

The improvement in economic indicators that the economy and finance ministry (MEF) announced in mid-February are now expected only to be seen from Q2. Of the total losses, some 1.3bn soles are explained by the rains in the north that exposed a lack of preventive infrastructure.

The damage was much greater than expected and has generated discussion about the need to reform certain institutions such as the so-called authority for reconstruction with changes (ARCC). According to the MEF, the economic cost of the rains could rise to 2.6bn soles, since the damage in certain areas still needs to be assessed. The potential damage represents around 0.2% of GDP.

CUTS

Like the damage caused by the El Niño phenomenon in 2017 , this year's losses will be difficult to overcome in the short and medium term. Various entities have already been revising their economic indicators downward.

The most recent reduction was the central bank’s cut in projected annual GDP growth from 2.9% to 2.6%, and its estimate for private investment from 1% to -0.5%.

However Credicorp Capital, which lowered its annual growth outlook from 2% to 1.8% in mid-March, said in its latest weekly report it expected growth of 2.1% for 1Q23 prior to the protests and rains, but now its estimate is -0.4%.

Although economic think tank IPE expects 1Q23 to be in positive territory, there are downside risks. According to Teodoro Crisologo, a specialist in macroeconomic projections at IPE, the economy would have grown 0.5% in 1Q23, but there is a strong downward bias due to the weak performance of private spending.

"Our models anticipate that private investment would have registered a fall of close to 10% from January and February," the specialist told BNamericas. IPE recently lowered its annual GDP growth estimate from 2.1% to 1.9%.

Finally, BBVA Research lowered its annual outlook from 2.5% to 1.9%. According to the Spanish bank, the protests against Boluarte would cost 0.3 percentage points of potential growth and political uncertainty another 0.2pp. A 1.1% drop in private investment is also expected, explained by the weak outlook of the construction sector (-3%).

SECOND QUARTER

Although the indicators for March will be better than those of previous months, the economic recovery is expected to be seen only in 2Q23. According to Crisologo, there has been a significant rebound in demand for electricity by the mining sector, and, according to Credicorp, public investment grew 23% in January-February year-on-year.

"For 2Q23 we anticipate quarterly GDP growth of 2.2%. The figure could be even higher if new disruptions in mining production are avoided," said Crisologo. Currently there are no blockades or protests against mining companies in Peru.