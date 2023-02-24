Peru’s industrial water use could face restrictions if bill becomes law
Industrial water use in Peru risks being restricted if a bill becomes law that gives greater participation and power to agrarian organizations in the management of the country's water resources.
This could have a negative impact on the mining sector, which is faced with several unresolved water use disputes.
The bill in question was approved at the end of December and on January 20 congress sent it to President Dina Boluarte to be signed into law. In Peru, presidents have 15 days to sign bills into law or send them back to congress with amendments - and Boluarte opted for the latter.
Boluarte opposes several items in the proposal that transfers key functions of the State to private entities, such as agrarian organizations and the national confederation of water user assemblies (Conajup).
According to the bill, one of the new functions for these entities will be to develop and collaborate with projects in the country's water basin resources management plan. They will also have the power to sign water agreements with domestic and international public and private institutions.
Regarding hydraulic infrastructure, the bill puts them in charge of monitoring groundwater, collecting and administrating water tariffs, and operating and maintaining infrastructure works.
Congress has the power to turn the original bill into law, without considering the amendments made by the president. For this to happen, the bill needs to be approved by a simple majority in the new vote. When it was approved in December it received 103 votes in favor out of a total of 130.
If pushed through by congress despite Boluarte's opposition, the law would change the relationship between industrial users and the entities in charge of water management, and could also lead to problems related to having qualified personnel for the new functions.
