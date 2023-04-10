Peru
Peru's kicks off backbone tender

Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 10, 2023
Peru’s national telecommunications program Pronatel began the process of contracting a company to operate, maintain and provide carrier services and complementary facilities for the fiber optic backbone.

Pronatel created an email address (epom01@mtc.gob.pe) for companies to register and send queries, comments and contributions to the terms of reference of the bidding process. Registration is open until April 21, which is also the deadline for queries, comments and contributions.

The 13,500km trunk network is managed by Pronatel after the termination of the contract with Azteca Comunicaciones, but it must be concessioned to a private company.

In a document that is open to public comment on policies to reduce the digital divide, the communications ministry (MTC) proposed changes in the rates of the backbone network.

"It is noted that the tariffs on the national fiber optic backbone network are at values above the market average, so today the possibility of making an adjustment is being evaluated, particularly in the nodes where it is the only one, where its impact would be greater in providing services to the least served areas,” the document states.

Previously, the working group that evaluated the backbone network recommended that the services be also offered to end users, that new services be created and that there be integration with regional networks.

Additionally, it proposes strengthening the network of public entities known as Rednace, which will operate through the backbone. According to the group, infrastructure from private operators could also be used.

