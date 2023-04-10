Peru's kicks off backbone tender
Peru’s national telecommunications program Pronatel began the process of contracting a company to operate, maintain and provide carrier services and complementary facilities for the fiber optic backbone.
Pronatel created an email address (epom01@mtc.gob.pe) for companies to register and send queries, comments and contributions to the terms of reference of the bidding process. Registration is open until April 21, which is also the deadline for queries, comments and contributions.
The 13,500km trunk network is managed by Pronatel after the termination of the contract with Azteca Comunicaciones, but it must be concessioned to a private company.
In a document that is open to public comment on policies to reduce the digital divide, the communications ministry (MTC) proposed changes in the rates of the backbone network.
"It is noted that the tariffs on the national fiber optic backbone network are at values above the market average, so today the possibility of making an adjustment is being evaluated, particularly in the nodes where it is the only one, where its impact would be greater in providing services to the least served areas,” the document states.
Previously, the working group that evaluated the backbone network recommended that the services be also offered to end users, that new services be created and that there be integration with regional networks.
Additionally, it proposes strengthening the network of public entities known as Rednace, which will operate through the backbone. According to the group, infrastructure from private operators could also be used.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: ICT (Peru)
ICT regulatory watch
BNamericas presents sector briefs from Peru, Mexico, Bolivia, and others.
Peru: MTC publishes report of the working group on the National Fiber Optic Backbone Network
It is part of the sector's transparency policy with the aim of enhancing the network that allows the connectivity gap in the country to be reduced.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: ZETTA Data Center Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Refefo fiber optic backbone network update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Once Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Odata San Bernardo Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Edge cloud location in Fortaleza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Fiber Optic communications installation - Third phase (IFO III)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Espírito Santo fiber optic network (ES-Digital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: ICT (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Yachay Telecomunicaciones S.A.C.
- Company: Tuensa International Corporation
- Company: Amitel Perú Telecomunicaciones
- Company: Bandtel S.A.C.
- Company: DHMONT S.A.C.
- Company: Consorcio DHMONT & CG & M S.A.C
- Company: Telkom S.R. LTDA
- Company: América Móvil Perú, S.A.C. (Claro Perú)
-
América Móvil Perú S.A.C. (Claro Peru) operates in the Peruvian telecommunications sector since 2005 providing telephony, internet, and mobile and fixed television. Based in Lim...