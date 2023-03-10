Peru’s Luz del Sur boosts short-term financial liquidity
Peru power distributor Luz del Sur, which serves Lima, placed 360-day bonds for 120mn soles (US$32mn) with a yield of 8.21875%.
Demand for the C series bonds, which are part of the first issue of short-term instruments under the utility's fourth corporate bond program, was 177mn soles, the company said in a securities filing.
China Yangtze Power-controlled Luz previously raised 120mn soles and 130mn soles from the A and B series bonds, demand for which was 180mn and 314mn soles, respectively.
The funds will help cover the distributor’s investments which in 2022 totaled 287mn soles. Its concession area covers 3,500km2, home to over 5mn residents, and its network reached 25,832km at end-2022.
Last year, both Luz’s clients and dispatch of electricity rose nearly 3% to 1,265,060 and 9,280GWh, with the largest growth in physical energy sales being to free users.
Revenue and net profit in 2022 increased 16.4% and 11.0% to 3.91bn soles and 620mn soles, respectively.
In recent days, Luz put into operation its first charging station (pictured) for electric vehicles in partnership with the municipality of Miraflores and EVInka.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Peru)
Joining the dots in Latin America's clean energy transition
Domenico Mazzillo Ricaurte, the head of transmission systems in Latin America for Siemens Energy, speaks to BNamericas about the region's rapidly c...
CNE participated in the Regional Energy Integration Commission
The National Energy Commission (CNE), represented by the Head of the Planning Subdepartment, Eduardo Esperguel, participated in the Andean Region E...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Improvement of mt and bt networks of feeders a4001, a4002 and a4004 in the districts of jesus nazareno and ayacucho of the province of huamanga - department of ayacucho
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Solimana photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: La Bandera Solar Photovoltaic Plant (CSF La Bandera)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Wayra wind farm expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Vientos de Mochica wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Ika Sur wind farm (C.E. Ika Sur 241.8MW)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: GCZ Ingenieros S.A.C. (GCZ Ingenieros)
-
GCZ ingenieros S.A.C. is a Peruvian engineering company established in Lima in 1991, aimed at designing, manufacturing, installing and commissioning small and medium size hydrop...
- Company: Abengoa Perú S.A. (Abengoa Perú)
-
Abengoa Peru S.A. is a Peruvian engineering and construction company founded in 1994 by Spanish multinational Abengoa through its engineering and industrial construction subsidi...
- Company: BISA Ingeniería de Proyectos S.A.
-
Buenaventura Ingenieros S.A. (Bisa), a subsidiary of Lima-based Compañía de Minas Buenaventura, is engaged in providing consulting, engineering, and construction services toward...
- Company: Comité de Operación Económica del Sistema Interconectado Nacional (COES SINAC)
-
The National Interconnected System Financial Operation Committee (COES) is a private Peruvian nonprofit organization made up of generators, distributors, and free users. Its mai...
- Company: Perupetro S.A. (Perupetro)
-
Perupetro S.A. is responsible for promoting, negotiating, signing and supervising contracts for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in Peru. The company was created...
- Company: CUMBRA
-
CUMBRA, formerly known as GyM S.A., is a Peruvian company engaged in construction services. The company has been active in different sectors such as infrastructure, energy, buil...
- Company: Statkraft Perú S.A. (Statkraft Perú)
-
Statkraft Perú develops and operates renewable energy projects in Peru. The Lima-based company already operates nine hydropower plants in Peru, including the 176MW Cheves run-of...
- Company: Tigerengineering Colombia S.A.S Sucursal del Perú (SUMMUM) (Summum Projects Perú)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...