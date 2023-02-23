Peru's proven oil reserves fall 19%, gas fairs better
Peru’s proven reserves of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) fell in 2021, according to just released information from the energy and mines ministry.
The ministry’s latest hydrocarbon resources report shows that proven reserves of crude tumbled 19% to 244Mb (million barrels), those of gas slid 4% to 9.26Tf3 (trillion cubic feet) and NGLs slipped just under 1% to 427Mb.
Reservoir Evaluation Management (REM) helped prepare the document which attributes the drop in oil reserves “mainly due to the effects of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus (COVID-2019) that caused the reduction and/or significant delay of investments, as well as the complete stoppage of operations in block 192.”
In the case of gas and NGLs, the decrease was “mainly due to 2021 production,” the report adds.
Although not mentioned in the assessment, the country’s upstream sector has been struggling due to a less than favorable and uncertain operating environment stemming from regulatory reform, socio-environmental conflict, and a leadership vacuum in key government positions, among other factors.
COMPTROLLER ALERT
In a related development, the comptroller general issued an alert to hydrocarbons licensing authority Perupetro that it has not seen “timely actions” on the part of the government agency to ensure the signing of new oil contracts for those which are due to expire this year for blocks I, V, VI-VII and Z-2B.
The comptroller warned this “could affect the continuity of hydrocarbon production operations, the decrease in income to the State from royalties or the sale of oil, and the deterioration of oil facilities and equipment.”
