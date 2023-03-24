Peru’s Minera Zafranal expects to receive approval of the environmental impact study for its likewise named copper project in the coming weeks.

The company, owned 80% by Teck Resources and 20% by Mitsubishi Materials, said approval of the study would spark the start of detailed engineering for the project in Arequipa region, for which the miner is looking to award an EPCM contract.

According to CEO Mario Baeza (in photo), the company has invested close to US$230mn in exploration between 2004 and February 2023.

UPDATED SCHEDULE

In the latest meeting of the Peruvian mining engineers college (IIMP), Baeza said the approval of the EIS by the Senace environmental certification service should come by the end of April.

“The truth is that we hope that the approval will come next week. The project has planned to start the detailed engineering in the second half, for which we are in the middle of the selection process for an EPCM contractor,” he said.

Zafranal expects to finalize the EPCM contract in July.

Another pending task is to complete the acquisition of rights of way within the area of influence. The company has already signed a contract with Autodema for surface rights within the mine area, but needs rights for the area of the power line and for the access road to the mine.

The next step will be preparing to start construction. “We want to have final approval [to start the project] in 3Q24 or 4Q24. This means that we should start early works in 1Q25, finish construction by the end of 2027, and start commercial operations in 2028,” Baeza said in a presentation to IIMP.

DETAILS

Capex for Zafranal remains at US$1.26bn, with another US$210mn earmarked for operations. The mine is due to have a useful life of 19 years, with the first pit (Zafranal) operating from year one to 18 and the second (Victoria) from year 15.

The plan is to produce at least 1.5Mt of copper over the 19 years.

The concentrates will be transported by truck to Arequipa’s Matarani port, which is also used by copper miners such as Las Bambas and Antapaccay. According to Baeza, building a pipeline was evaluated, but it was not the most profitable option.

RISK

However, there are medium-term risks that Zafranal will have to mitigate. According to the RPP outlet in Arequipa, Renzo Pastor, the new mayor of the Arequipa province of Castilla – in the area of influence of the project – has indicated that an agreement must be signed in which Zafranal commits to hand 10% of the profits to local communities.

Zafranal's strategy will be to improve communication, publicize the project's potential royalties, and see ways to invest within the area of influence. “You can't build something just to hand it out. Shareholders need to have a return. [The mayor's proposal] would probably make it unfeasible,” said Baeza.