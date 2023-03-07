Despite an increase in investments in Peruvian transport infrastructure in January, spending was still low and nearly all focused on port and highway projects, according to figures from transport regulator Ositran.

Although total investments in transport infrastructure were up 24% year-on-year to US$21mn in January, they were was still well below the figures seen in January 2019 and 2021 (US$49mn and US$45mn respectively), the years before and after the start of the pandemic.

Ositran reported that investments in airports and rail initiatives, including line No. 2 of the Lima metro, were almost negligible.

BNamericas takes a look at the figures for the month.

ROADS

Investments in highways totaled US$6.5mn in January. Although that was down from the US$8mn seen in January 2022, there was significant progress in the Pativilca-Trujillo section of the Pan-American highway.

After US$27mn was spent on the project in 2022, another US$3mn was pumped into it in January, meaning that cumulative investments have now reached US$259mn of an updated commitment of US$460mn.

US$1.1mn was spent on the Autopista del Sol (Trujillo-Sullana) highway in the month, down from US$4.0mn in January 2022. That brought the total amount invested in the highway to US$448mn of the full US$725mn.

Another US$1.4mn was spent on the Paita-Yurimaguas road in the far north of Peru, lifting the total spent to US$605mn of the US$641mn committed.

PORTS

The port sector was the one that saw the greatest investment in the month, at US$14.8mn.

According to Ositran, this was the biggest monthly growth in port investments since 2016. The figure for January was above the whole amount invested in 2022 (US$13.5mn).

Most of that was spent on expanding the northern terminal of Callao port, with US$13.4mn invested during January. Some US$452mn has now been spent on the project of a total US$896mn.

Salaverry port terminal in La Libertad region reported US$1.4mn spent in January, bringing the total invested to US$131mn of the estimated US$270mn.

Only US$43,000 was invested in the expansion of the Muelle Sur container terminal during the month, which means that cumulative investments remained at US$440mn of the projected total of US$731mn.

AIRPORTS AND SUBWAY

According to Ositran, no progress was made in the expansion of Lima's Jorge Chávez international airport in January and a negligible amount was spent on regional airports.

The expansion of Jorge Chávez airport has now cost US$377mn of the estimated total of US$1.74bn, while works to improve the infrastructure of regional airports, ongoing since 2007, have reached a total of US$141mn of the US$635mn forecast.

Lastly, investments in line No. 2 of the Lima subway dropped heavily from US$5.7mn in January and US$67.8mn in December, reaching just US$72,000 in January this year.