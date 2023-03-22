Petrobras launches subsea, downstream tenders
Petrobras launched tenders to acquire subsea and downstream goods and services.
The subsea tender is for 104km of flexible pipes for the Marlim, Marlim Leste and Jubarte fields and the revitalization of the natural gas flow grid of the Campos basin.
The contract involves gas lift, production and water injection risers and flowlines with accessories, in addition to areas for the storage of coils, logistics and transport of coils and materials and technical assistance.
The tender is split into two lots. The first involves the purchase of a minimum of 88% of 74.2km of pipes, and the second, 95% of 29.6km of equipment.
The documents with more details are available on Petrobras' procurement website Petronect, under ID number 7004034107.
The deadline for the submission of commercial proposals is March 29.
The downstream competition involves the acquisition of goods and services related to the completion of the construction and assembly of part of a coke handling unit (U-68) of the Rnest refinery, in Pernambuco state.
The tender is also available on Petronect, under ID number 7004022810. In this case, the bids must be presented through June 20.
