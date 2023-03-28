Brazil’s federal oil firm Petrobras has launched a tender to acquire services for collecting primary socioeconomic data for environmental impact studies regarding drilling in the equatorial margin.

The services involve exploration campaigns in blocks POT-M-952 and POT-M-859 in the Potiguar basin, BM-BAR-1 in Barreirinhas, and BM-PAMA-3 and BM-PAMA-8 in Pará-Maranhão.

The tender details are available on Petrobras’ procurement website Petronect, under ID number 7004036853.

Petrobras plans to invest some US$3bn between 2023 and 2027 in exploration in the equatorial margin, where it intends to drill 16 wells.

Dubbed Morpho, the first well will be sunk in block FZA-M-59, in the Foz do Amazonas basin. But drilling is still pending authorization from environmental agency Ibama, which has blocked it in the environmentally sensitive region in recent years.

This year, Petrobras had to stop drilling in deep waters off Amapá state, at a cost of more than US$500,000 per day, and wait for the license to be issued.

The equatorial margin is a highlight in the Potencializa E&P exploration and production stimulation program, announced last Friday by the mines and energy ministry (MME).

The program, which will be officially presented at the next meeting of the national energy policy council (CNPE), aims to transform Brazil into the world's fourth largest oil producer by fostering investments in mature fields and new frontier areas.

"We have a window of opportunity. We cannot miss the new pre-salt that may be in the equatorial margin and that will be the passport to the future of the north and northeast regions of Brazil," mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the pre-salt areas not yet contracted present high geological risk and little potential for new discoveries of significant volumes of oil and natural gas, which makes it necessary to develop new exploratory frontiers such as the equatorial margin.

The last well with environmental licensing approved for the equatorial margin was in 2015, in the Potiguar basin.