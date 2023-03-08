Petrobras signs contract to finish construction of gas processing unit
Petrobras signed a 26.4mn-real (US$5mn) contract with DBR Energies to conclude the executive engineering project for the Gaslub natural gas processing unit (UPGN), a spokesperson at Brazil’s national oil company confirmed to BNamericas.
UPGN is being built in Rio de Janeiro state.
Formerly Doris Engenharia, DBR presented the fourth lowest bid (30.6mn reais) in a tender held by Petrobras, but won the contract after providing a discount in later negotiations with the NOC and also due to a strong performance on the compliance side.
Meanwhile, Petrobras is in the process of evaluating the commercial proposals for UPGN’s remaining assembly and construction works.
In this case, the lowest bid of 597mn reais was submitted by the IFM & Enisa – Gaslub/UPGN consortium (formed by IFM Engenharia and Enisa - Inovação e Infraestrutura).
The other offers were presented by Toyo Setal Empreendimentos (688mn) and Consórcio UPGN, formed by Heftos Óleo e Gás Construções and Powerchina International Group Limited do Brasil (1bn).
Both tenders were launched by Petrobras after the workforce demobilization of special purpose company Kerui-Método, which was responsible for the UPGN works.
Located in Itaboraí municipality, the new unit will have a processing capacity of 21Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day) and is key for increasing the flow of natural gas from the pre-salt fields off Brazil’s southeast coast.
The gas will be transported to the processing unit via the Rota 3 pipeline, which has already been constructed. After being processed, it will then be brought to the national grid through the Itaboraí-Guapimirim (Gasig) pipeline, which is being built by Nova Transportadora do Sudeste (NTS).
Petrobras expects the unit to start operations in 2024.
