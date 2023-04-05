Ecuador
Press Release

Petroecuador will lift the declaration of force majeure in the Edén Yuturi field, block 12

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Environmental conflict Upstream Company Social conflicts Onshore

This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.

EP Petroecuador informs that this Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the paralysis of the Kichwua El Edén community concluded and will proceed to issue a resolution to lift the declaration of Force Majeure in the Edén Yuturi Field, Block 12 and in its areas of direct influence , located in the province of Orellana, after reaching agreements with the representatives of the community, which terminates the de facto measure and returns to the normal operating conditions of the field.

During the dialogue process, a technical commission was formed with the participation of delegates from the Orellana Governor's Office, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition, the Technical Secretariat of the Amazon Special Territorial Circumscription, EP Petroecuador and the El Edén Commune. .

The commitments reached by the public company are:

= Finance 100% of the integral study of the project for the construction of houses, for this, EP Petroecuador will lead the technical table.

= Accelerate the times of the internal procedures of the public state for compliance with established deadlines.

EP Petroecuador ratifies its commitment to develop natural resources with social and environmental responsibility for the benefit of the country.

