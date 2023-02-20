Petronas planning Suriname drill campaign
Petronas has submitted a draft environmental and social impact assessment to Suriname’s government to drill at offshore block 52.
The proposed campaign includes three exploration and three appraisal wells, according to information filed by the Malaysian energy group with the National Institute for Environment and Development (NIMOS).
Two wells already have been identified: Roystonea-1 (exploration, water depth 800m) and Sloanea-2 (appraisal, water depth 635m). The wells will take 70-120 days to complete.
State oil company Staatsolie previously announced that exploration wells for this year’s work program had been identified on the acreage.
Nimos is accepting comments on the draft document through early March.
Petronas has a 50% operating stake in block 52 which covers 2,500km2 and ExxonMobil holds the other half.
APA recently announced the successful drilling and flow testing of an appraisal well at neighboring block 58.
News in: Oil & Gas (Suriname)
